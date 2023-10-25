Share the News: Tap to Share Yohan Blake Reclaim Sprinting Dominance Under New Coach Michael Frater?">

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Yohan Blake, the Jamaican former sprint World champion, is eyeing qualification for his fourth Olympic Games next year, despite a recent dip in form that saw him miss out on this year’s World Championships.

Yohan Blake, who owns a personal best of 9.69 seconds in the 100m, expressed his determination to make a strong comeback in an interview with Sportsmax.

Yohan Blake Eyes Fourth Olympic Run: A Comeback in the Making?

“Not everybody can say they have been to four Olympics. I’ve gone three already and I’m looking forward to this one being my fourth,” said Yohan Blake, who is now under the tutelage of his former running mate Michael Frater. “To be honest, I know I have a lot left with me and I know I can spring some surprises. I am just really focusing on getting this year to start off on a good level.”

Blake, 33, has had a decorated career that positions him as one of the all-time greats in track and field. According to his Wikipedia profile, he became the youngest 100m world champion ever in 2011, at the age of 21. However, his recent performances have been less than stellar. Blake failed to qualify for this year’s World Championships and clocked a best time of 10.01 seconds, far off his prime form.

The sprinter’s decision to work with Michael Frater has Jamaicans paying close attention to what he will do next season. Frater, a veteran of the sport, has been part of multiple world champion 4x100m relay teams alongside Blake.

For Yohan Blake, next year’s Olympics offer not just another shot at glory, but a chance to cement his legacy in a sport that fellow countryman Usain Bolt has dominated for over a decade.

As the Jamaican star gears up for the upcoming season, the athletics community will be keenly watching to see whether his preparations under Frater can propel him back to the upper echelons of sprinting.