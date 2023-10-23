Share the News: Tap to Share

It was a day of exceptional performances and shattered records in marathons across the globe, including the Pan-American Games Marathons, as athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, Peru, Mexico, and Uganda delivered race-defining moments. New lifetime bests were established, course and national records toppled, and gold medals were distributed from China to Chile to Slovenia, and Italy.

In Dongying, China, Ethiopia’s Ruti Aga clinched victory at the Yellow Estuary Marathon with a record-breaking time of 2:18:09, a personal best and a new all-comers’ record for China. On the men’s side, Kenya’s Robert Kipkorir Kwambai took the title in a time of 2:08:27. How to watch the Pan American Games Live Stream?

Pan-American Games Marathon

The action was equally enthralling in Santiago, Chile, where the Pan-American Games marathons saw Peru’s Cristhian Pacheco retain his title with a time of 2:11:14. He was followed by Chile’s Hugo Tapia and fellow Peruvian Luis Ostos Cruz. In the women’s race, Mexico’s Citlali Moscote captured gold in 2:27:12, narrowly beating Argentina’s Florencia Borelli and Peru’s Gladys Tejeda.

Shifting the focus to Ljubljana, Slovenia, Ethiopia’s Zinah Senbeta grabbed headlines with her big lifetime best and course record of 2:21:05. Kenya’s Edmond Kipngetich marked his debut with a blazing 2:06:47, ahead of fellow Kenyan Kipkemoi Kiprono and Ethiopia’s Challa Gossa.

Not to be outdone, the Venice Marathon featured a course record from Uganda’s Solomon Mutai, who clocked in at 2:07:41. In the women’s race, Kenya’s Rebecca Tanui led the pack with 2:25:35, ahead of Ethiopians Kebene Chala and Bedada Tigist.

A day that saw a slew of outstanding performances confirms that the international marathon circuit is brimming with talent, from seasoned athletes defending their titles to newcomers setting blistering paces. The landscape of long-distance running continues to evolve, as athletes defy expectations and raise the bar higher than ever before.