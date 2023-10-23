Valencia Half Marathon Shatters Records: Kibiwott Kandie and Margaret Kipkemboi Lead the Charge

Share the News: Tap to Share

VALENCIA — Records tumbled at the Valencia Half Marathon as Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie and Margaret Kipkemboi produced blistering performances that will long be remembered. Both races witnessed athletes rewriting the world all-time list, smashing national records, and breaching the one-hour and 65-minute barriers in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

In a fiercely contested men's race, Kandie emerged as the winner with a world-leading time of 57:40, narrowly outpacing Ethiopians Yomif Kejelcha and Hagos Gebrhiwet, who both clocked in at 57:41. Not to be outdone, Selemon Barega crossed the finish line with a time of 57:50.

Kejelcha’s effort was good for a new Ethiopian record, improving upon his previous best of 58:32 set just last year. In an unprecedented feat, 15 athletes, including Spain’s Carlos Mayo and Portugal’s Samuel Barata, broke the coveted one-hour mark. Mayo set a Spanish record of 59:39, while Barata set a new Portuguese record with a time of 59:40.

Kipkemboi’s 64:46 Finish Makes History in Women’s Valencia Half Marathon

On the women’s side, Margaret Kipkemboi claimed victory with an impressive 64:46, making her the equal ninth-fastest woman in history over the half-marathon distance. She was followed closely by fellow Kenyans Irine Cheptai, who finished in 64:53, and Janet Chepngetich with a time of 65:15.

Germany’s Melat Kejeta took sixth place with a 66:25 finish, while British runner Samantha Harrison recorded a personal best of 67:10. Spanish athlete Laura Luengo broke her country’s record, clocking in at 69:41, and former two-time European cross country champion Fionnuala McCormack marked her return to racing with a 13th-place finish in 70:13.

The Valencia Half Marathon has once again proven to be a battlefield for elite runners aiming for record-breaking performances. With both the men’s and women’s races serving as a platform for athletes to etch their names in the history books, the event solidified its status as a must-watch in the running calendar.