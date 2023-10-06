Legendary Athlete Carl Lewis Confirmed as Guest of Honor at Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, Alongside Rising Star Cecilia Tamayo
Legendary Athlete Carl Lewis Confirmed as Guest of Honor at Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, Alongside Rising Star Cecilia Tamayo

SANTIAGO, CHILE (October 3, 2023) – Carl Lewis, the legendary Team USA athlete who now serves as a coach, has confirmed his attendance at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games as the guest of honor, at the invitation of Panam Sports President Neven Ilic.

Carl Lewis, known as the “Son of the Wind,” boasts an impressive sports career with nine Olympic gold medals and eight world gold medals. He previously graced the Pan American Games in Puerto Rico in 1979 and in Indianapolis in 1987, where he clinched two gold medals during the latter event.

Carl Lewis is renowned for setting world records in the 100-meter dash, 4x100m relay, and 4x200m relay. His indoor long jump record of 8.79 meters has remained unbroken since 1984.

Carl Lewis competing at the Pan American Games

His influence extends to the Pan American Games as well. In 1979, at just 17 years old, he secured a bronze medal in the long jump with a leap of 8.13m. Eight years later, at the Indianapolis 1987 Games, he achieved greatness by setting a Pan American Games record in the long jump with a mark of 8.79m and by winning gold in the 4x100m relay.

Presently, Lewis holds the role of a coach at the University of Houston, overseeing the development of over 100 young athletes, including Mexico’s Cecilia Tamayo, a five-time national champion specializing in the 100m and 200m events, who will be competing at Santiago 2023.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming event, Lewis conveyed, “I’m so looking forward to coming down to Santiago for the 2023 Pan Am Games. As you know, I went to the Pan Am Games more than once, and actually, it was my first international team (at Puerto Rico 1979), so it’s really exciting to get down there. So I’m looking forward to seeing all of you, I’m going to have a great time, it’s going to be a great event, and I’ll see you soon.”

Lewis is among an exclusive group of sporting legends from around the world who will be honored guests at the Santiago 2023 Games.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic expressed his admiration for Lewis, stating, “Carl Lewis, the Son of the Wind, is a tremendous athlete and icon of the sports world. For us, it is a tremendous honor to have him here. I understand that he comes with an athlete that he is training. We are going to have many surprises, Carl is one of the first that we are announcing, but great universal stars of worldwide and Olympic sports are going to come, so get ready.”

In the days to come, Panam Sports will continue to unveil additional prominent figures from the world of sports who will attend the XIX Pan American Games of Santiago 2023, both as esteemed guests and as participants representing their countries.

Previous articleNeeraj Chopra Reigns Supreme in Javelin, While Mutaz Essa Barshim Soars to Gold in High Jump at Asian Games
blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here