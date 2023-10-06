SANTIAGO, CHILE (October 3, 2023) – Carl Lewis, the legendary Team USA athlete who now serves as a coach, has confirmed his attendance at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games as the guest of honor, at the invitation of Panam Sports President Neven Ilic.

Carl Lewis, known as the “Son of the Wind,” boasts an impressive sports career with nine Olympic gold medals and eight world gold medals. He previously graced the Pan American Games in Puerto Rico in 1979 and in Indianapolis in 1987, where he clinched two gold medals during the latter event.

Carl Lewis is renowned for setting world records in the 100-meter dash, 4x100m relay, and 4x200m relay. His indoor long jump record of 8.79 meters has remained unbroken since 1984.

Carl Lewis competing at the Pan American Games

His influence extends to the Pan American Games as well. In 1979, at just 17 years old, he secured a bronze medal in the long jump with a leap of 8.13m. Eight years later, at the Indianapolis 1987 Games, he achieved greatness by setting a Pan American Games record in the long jump with a mark of 8.79m and by winning gold in the 4x100m relay.

Presently, Lewis holds the role of a coach at the University of Houston, overseeing the development of over 100 young athletes, including Mexico’s Cecilia Tamayo, a five-time national champion specializing in the 100m and 200m events, who will be competing at Santiago 2023.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming event, Lewis conveyed, “I’m so looking forward to coming down to Santiago for the 2023 Pan Am Games. As you know, I went to the Pan Am Games more than once, and actually, it was my first international team (at Puerto Rico 1979), so it’s really exciting to get down there. So I’m looking forward to seeing all of you, I’m going to have a great time, it’s going to be a great event, and I’ll see you soon.”

Lewis is among an exclusive group of sporting legends from around the world who will be honored guests at the Santiago 2023 Games.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic expressed his admiration for Lewis, stating, “Carl Lewis, the Son of the Wind, is a tremendous athlete and icon of the sports world. For us, it is a tremendous honor to have him here. I understand that he comes with an athlete that he is training. We are going to have many surprises, Carl is one of the first that we are announcing, but great universal stars of worldwide and Olympic sports are going to come, so get ready.”

In the days to come, Panam Sports will continue to unveil additional prominent figures from the world of sports who will attend the XIX Pan American Games of Santiago 2023, both as esteemed guests and as participants representing their countries.