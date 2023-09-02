Eleven Jamaican athletes are set to compete in the inaugural Xiamen Diamond League in China this Saturday, August 2. The roster is headlined by notable figures such as Hansle Parchment, Yohan Blake, and Rushell Clayton.

How to watch Live Stream of the Xiamen Diamond League?

Tune in to the Xiamen Diamond League’s live stream on the official organizer’s YouTube channel.

Results, programme, and entry lists | Media information sheets and athlete biographies

Xiamen Diamond League schedule Saturday JA time

6:04 am Men’s 400m (Rusheen McDonald, Zandrion Barnes, Kirani James, Vernon Norwood, Quincy Hall)

6:16 am Women’s 3,000m

6:26 am Women’s Discus

6:35 am Men’s 100m (Yohan Blake, Rohan Watson, Ackeem Blake, Kishane Thompson)

6:44 am Men’s Triple Jump (Zango, Christian Taylor)

6:44 am Men’s 800m

6:57 am Women’s 400m (Candice McLeod, Sada Williams, Marileidy Paulino, Talitha Diggs)

7:07 am Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase

7:27 am Women’s 400mh (Rushell Clayton, Janieve Russell, Andrenette Knight, Anna Cockrell, Anna Ryzhykova)

7:37 am Women’s 1500m

7:53 am Men’s 110mh (Hansle Parchment, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts, Freddie Crittenden, Wilhem Belocian)