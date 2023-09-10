Agnes Ngetich Shatters World 10km Record in Stunning Solo Run at Trunsylvania 10km
Agnes Ngetich of Kenya set a groundbreaking women-only world 10km record, clocking a time of 29:24 at the Trunsylvania 10km in Romania this Sunday (10 Sept). Ngetich’s pace was remarkable from the outset, running the first 5km in 14:25 and setting another world record for that distance in the women-only category.

“The world record is a surprise to me,” said Agnes Ngetich after her Trunsylvania 10km victory. “I didn’t expect to get the world record. I just wanted a PB, low 30 minutes to break the course record, but a world record is really a surprise.”

Agnes Ngetich Dethrones Legends with Record-Breaking 10km Run

Ten seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, Catherine Reline, halfway through the race, Agnes Ngetich widened her lead as she progressed. She hit the 8.5km mark at 24:56, while Reline was second at 25:29. Reline finished in second place with a time of 30:14.

“I started the year with the World Cross, which was perfect, so I wanted to close the season with a good result,” added Agnes Ngetich.

In the Trunsylvania 10km men’s division, Weldon Langat secured another win for Kenya, finishing with a time of 27:05.

Amos Kurgat of Kenya secured the second spot with a finish time of 27:12. Edward Zakayo Pingua, the 2018 world U20 5000m champion, showcased a strong final kilometer performance. He first overtook a fatigued Kibet and then nearly caught up with Kurgat, settling for third place in an all-Kenyan podium with a time of 27:14.

Trunsylvania 10km Results below:

Women’s Race Results:

RankNameNation5 kmOverall time
1Agnes NGETICHKEN0:14:250:29:24
2Catherine RELINEKEN0:14:350:30:14
3Joy CHEPTOYEKUGA0:14:490:30:34
4Diana CHEROTICHKEN0:15:120:31:17
5Viola CHEPNGENOKEN0:15:200:31:39
6Faith CHEPKOECHKEN0:15:320:31:44
7Stella RUTTOROU0:15:360:31:59
8Christine NJOKI NALIMOKEN0:15:210:32:06
9Veronica LOLEOKEN0:16:020:32:48
10Juliette THOMASBEL0:16:500:34:19
11Devora AVRAMOVABUL0:17:080:34:55
12Adela Paulina BALTOIROU0:17:440:36:21
13Liliana DRAGOMIRROU0:18:010:36:47
DNFBrenda Jepkopech TUWEIKENDNF

Men’s Race Results:

RankNameNation5 kmGun time
1Weldon LANGATKEN0:13:300:27:05
2Amos KURGATKEN0:13:300:27:12
3Edward ZAKAYO PINGUAKEN0:13:310:27:14
4Dennis KIBET KITIYOKEN0:13:300:27:17
5Shadrack Kipchirchir RUTOKEN0:13:300:27:40
6Cornelius KEMBOIKEN0:13:300:27:43
7Samuel VILA BARATAPOR0:13:330:27:45
8Abel MUTAIKEN0:13:330:27:51
9Kelvin KIBIWOTTKEN0:13:330:27:57
10Laban KIPLIMOKEN0:13:300:28:02
11Dorian BOULVINBEL0:14:360:29:24
13Nicolae SOAREROU0:14:500:30:04
15Stefan Iulius GAVRILROU0:14:560:30:29

