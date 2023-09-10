Agnes Ngetich of Kenya set a groundbreaking women-only world 10km record, clocking a time of 29:24 at the Trunsylvania 10km in Romania this Sunday (10 Sept). Ngetich’s pace was remarkable from the outset, running the first 5km in 14:25 and setting another world record for that distance in the women-only category.
“The world record is a surprise to me,” said Agnes Ngetich after her Trunsylvania 10km victory. “I didn’t expect to get the world record. I just wanted a PB, low 30 minutes to break the course record, but a world record is really a surprise.”
Agnes Ngetich Dethrones Legends with Record-Breaking 10km Run
Ten seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, Catherine Reline, halfway through the race, Agnes Ngetich widened her lead as she progressed. She hit the 8.5km mark at 24:56, while Reline was second at 25:29. Reline finished in second place with a time of 30:14.
“I started the year with the World Cross, which was perfect, so I wanted to close the season with a good result,” added Agnes Ngetich.
In the Trunsylvania 10km men’s division, Weldon Langat secured another win for Kenya, finishing with a time of 27:05.
Amos Kurgat of Kenya secured the second spot with a finish time of 27:12. Edward Zakayo Pingua, the 2018 world U20 5000m champion, showcased a strong final kilometer performance. He first overtook a fatigued Kibet and then nearly caught up with Kurgat, settling for third place in an all-Kenyan podium with a time of 27:14.
Trunsylvania 10km Results below:
Women’s Race Results:
|Rank
|Name
|Nation
|5 km
|Overall time
|1
|Agnes NGETICH
|KEN
|0:14:25
|0:29:24
|2
|Catherine RELINE
|KEN
|0:14:35
|0:30:14
|3
|Joy CHEPTOYEK
|UGA
|0:14:49
|0:30:34
|4
|Diana CHEROTICH
|KEN
|0:15:12
|0:31:17
|5
|Viola CHEPNGENO
|KEN
|0:15:20
|0:31:39
|6
|Faith CHEPKOECH
|KEN
|0:15:32
|0:31:44
|7
|Stella RUTTO
|ROU
|0:15:36
|0:31:59
|8
|Christine NJOKI NALIMO
|KEN
|0:15:21
|0:32:06
|9
|Veronica LOLEO
|KEN
|0:16:02
|0:32:48
|10
|Juliette THOMAS
|BEL
|0:16:50
|0:34:19
|11
|Devora AVRAMOVA
|BUL
|0:17:08
|0:34:55
|12
|Adela Paulina BALTOI
|ROU
|0:17:44
|0:36:21
|13
|Liliana DRAGOMIR
|ROU
|0:18:01
|0:36:47
|DNF
|Brenda Jepkopech TUWEI
|KEN
|–
|DNF
Men’s Race Results:
|Rank
|Name
|Nation
|5 km
|Gun time
|1
|Weldon LANGAT
|KEN
|0:13:30
|0:27:05
|2
|Amos KURGAT
|KEN
|0:13:30
|0:27:12
|3
|Edward ZAKAYO PINGUA
|KEN
|0:13:31
|0:27:14
|4
|Dennis KIBET KITIYO
|KEN
|0:13:30
|0:27:17
|5
|Shadrack Kipchirchir RUTO
|KEN
|0:13:30
|0:27:40
|6
|Cornelius KEMBOI
|KEN
|0:13:30
|0:27:43
|7
|Samuel VILA BARATA
|POR
|0:13:33
|0:27:45
|8
|Abel MUTAI
|KEN
|0:13:33
|0:27:51
|9
|Kelvin KIBIWOTT
|KEN
|0:13:33
|0:27:57
|10
|Laban KIPLIMO
|KEN
|0:13:30
|0:28:02
|11
|Dorian BOULVIN
|BEL
|0:14:36
|0:29:24
|13
|Nicolae SOARE
|ROU
|0:14:50
|0:30:04
|15
|Stefan Iulius GAVRIL
|ROU
|0:14:56
|0:30:29
