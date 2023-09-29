RIGA, Latvia — Just two days before the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 kicks off, Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, emphasized the event’s historical importance during a press conference.

Set to take place on October 1, the championships mark the first new addition to the World Athletics Series since the World Relays debuted in 2014. ALSO: Where to Watch the World Athletics Road Running Championships: Live Stream…

Coe elaborated, “Riga isn’t merely a global showcase of the finest middle and long-distance runners; it’s also a vital step in making our sport more inclusive. It’s rare to find a sporting event where amateur participants have the opportunity to compete alongside world and Olympic champions.”

For those interested in watching, the World Athletics Road Running Championships Live Stream will be available.

Where to watch Riga 23

Coverage of all three distances – the road mile, 5km and half marathon – will be available to watch for free on the World Athletics website.

The road mile and 5km broadcasts will be open to all registered users. Access to the live stream of the half marathon may be subject to broadcast rights restrictions in certain countries.

The list below is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.



Territories Broadcasters Argentina and South America TyC Sports Australia beIN Sports Brazil Globo Hungary MTVA Italy RAI Latvia LVLT Morocco SNRT New Zealand Sky Network NZ Pan Middle East beIN Sports Switzerland SRG / SSR USA, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands NBC Peacock

The live stream will be geoblocked in the following territories:

Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Chad, China, Djibouti, Egypt, Hungary, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Macau, Mauritania, Morocco, New Zealand, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United States, Yemen

