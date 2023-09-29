Riga 23
Riga 23

RIGA, Latvia — Just two days before the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 kicks off, Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, emphasized the event’s historical importance during a press conference.

Set to take place on October 1, the championships mark the first new addition to the World Athletics Series since the World Relays debuted in 2014. ALSO: Where to Watch the World Athletics Road Running Championships: Live Stream…

Coe elaborated, “Riga isn’t merely a global showcase of the finest middle and long-distance runners; it’s also a vital step in making our sport more inclusive. It’s rare to find a sporting event where amateur participants have the opportunity to compete alongside world and Olympic champions.”

For those interested in watching, the World Athletics Road Running Championships Live Stream will be available. Don’t miss the chance to witness this landmark event in athletics.

Where to watch Riga 23

Coverage of all three distances – the road mile, 5km and half marathon – will be available to watch for free on the World Athletics website.

Registration for Inside Track also gives you access to the live stream.

The road mile and 5km broadcasts will be open to all registered users. Access to the live stream of the half marathon may be subject to broadcast rights restrictions in certain countries.

The list below is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

TerritoriesBroadcasters
Argentina and South AmericaTyC Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports
BrazilGlobo
HungaryMTVA
ItalyRAI
LatviaLVLT
MoroccoSNRT
New ZealandSky Network NZ
Pan Middle EastbeIN Sports
SwitzerlandSRG / SSR
USA, Puerto Rico and US Virgin IslandsNBC Peacock

The live stream will be geoblocked in the following territories:
Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Chad, China, Djibouti, Egypt, Hungary, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Macau, Mauritania, Morocco, New Zealand, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United States, Yemen

Website coverage

Timetable and results
Event-by-event previews: mile | 5km | half marathon

Stats

Entries by event
Entries by country
Courses

Previous articleSeveral Athletes ‘Bolt’, Leaving Just 1 in 100m Final, After Doping Officials Show Up at Delhi Athletics Championship
blank
Trackalerts Staff
http://www.trackalerts.com
Trackalerts stands as the leading source for track and field news in Jamaica and the broader Caribbean. We provide real-time track and field updates, live streams, photos, videos, and in-depth interviews, all aimed at showcasing the pinnacle of Caribbean athletics. While our primary focus is on Jamaica, we encompass the entire region and ensure our content gains global exposure.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR