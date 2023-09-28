After the remarkable achievements at the Berlin Marathon, including Tigst Assefa‘s new world record, anticipation is mounting for the inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships happening this Sunday, October 1. We’re thrilled to confirm that the World Athletics Road Running Championships Live Stream will be available, covering all three event distances: the road mile, 5km, and half marathon.

Viewers interested in the road mile and 5km races can enjoy unrestricted access through the World Athletics Road Running Championships Live Stream, available to all registered users. Please be advised, however, that the live stream of the half marathon might be subject to broadcasting rights in certain countries.

How to Watch World Athletics Road Running Championships Live Stream

1. Make sure to pre-register by creating an Inside Track account via the button below

2. When the livestream is available on the day an email will be sent to your inbox

3. Log in to your Inside Track account to access the stream from 11:40 GMT+3

4. Sit back and enjoy this unique festival of running!

To ensure a seamless viewing experience, consult our information page for additional details. Make sure to sign up and log in ahead of time to access the World Athletics Road Running Championships Live Stream trouble-free on the pivotal race day, Sunday, October 1.