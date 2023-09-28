NEW DELHI, India – On the final day of the Delhi State Athletics Championship at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, a sudden drop in athlete participation occurred following the unexpected arrival of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials, according to Indian Express.

The news media publishing company reported that only one competitor remained to run the 100m final. Moreover, athletes took extreme measures to dodge drug testing, including a steeplechase runner who continued running well past the finish line and winners deliberately missing the medal ceremony.

Indian Express also noted that participant numbers fell by half after a video clip surfaced, purportedly showing piles of used syringes in a stadium washroom.