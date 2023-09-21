Audrey Werro among Ten Athletes Nominated for European Athletics Female Rising Star Award
LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Ten athletes have been nominated for the European Athletics Female Rising Star award. Among the nominees are four track specialists, five field event competitors, and one heptathlete.

European Athletics Spotlights Emerging Female Talent with Rising Star Nominations

The list includes Swiss 800m runner Audrey Werro, who won gold in Jerusalem and at the European Team Championships in Silesia. Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke finished fourth in the 400m at the World Championships. Agate Caune of Latvia is a double champion at the European U20 Championships in Jerusalem, excelling in the 3000m and 5000m.

Two Germans are also on the list: steeplechaser Olivia Gurth, who clinched the European U23 title in Espoo, and shot putter Nina Ndubuisi, the European U20 Champion. Other field event nominees include long jumper Larissa Iapichino, hammer thrower and European U23 Champion Silja Kosonen of Finland, and Serbian Angelina Topic, a European U20 Champion who improved her high jump personal best to 1.97m.

Alida Van Daalen of the Netherlands, a double champion in Espoo for shot put and discus, is also nominated. Rounding out the list is Croatia’s Jana Koscak, who set a World U18 best for the heptathlon in Gotzis and now ranks seventh on the European U20 all-time list for the discipline.

