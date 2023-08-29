World Champion Hurdler Danielle Williams to Star at ISTAF Berlin

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

The world’s fastest hurdler, Danielle Williams of Jamaica, is set to compete at the ISTAF in the Berlin Olympic Stadium on September 3rd. Williams clinched the title in the World Championships final in Budapest, finishing the 100 meters hurdles in 12.43 seconds. At ISTAF, she will face stiff international competition, including Germany’s rising stars.

This year, out of twelve competitions, Williams celebrated victory twice, with her World Championship win being particularly timely, reminiscent of her 2015 triumph in Beijing. Back then, she narrowly defeated Cindy Roleder from Leipzig to secure the gold. “When I won in 2015, it was incredible. It took me a lot of hard work, many years of trouble and injury, to get that far again,” said Danielle Williams after her gold run in Budapest.

Ten days later, she will be up against world-class competitors on the Olympic Stadium’s swift blue track. Tia Jones (USA; 12.39 sec) and Megan Tapper (Jamaica; 12.44 sec), both boasting impressive season-best times, will be among her competitors. Notably, this isn’t Williams’ first ISTAF appearance. She participated in 2017, finishing second with a time of 12.58 seconds. This time, as the reigning world champion, she’s aiming for her maiden ISTAF victory.

The ISTAF traditionally showcases Germany’s elite talents. In the 100 meters hurdles, 19-year-old Rosina Schneider (TV Sulz), the double U20 European champion, stands out. She clinched gold in Jerusalem earlier in August with a time of 13.06 seconds and also secured the title with the German 4×100 meter relay team. Schneider currently tops Germany’s best women’s list. Another contender is Franziska Schuster (TSV Bayer 04 Leverkusen), the national champion and fourth-placer at the U23 European Championships. Having improved her personal best to 13.11 seconds this year, she’s eager to conclude her season on a high note at ISTAF.

The ISTAF 2023, scheduled for Sunday, September 3rd, will feature 16 disciplines. The women’s events include the 100m, 400m, 5000m, 100m hurdles, long jump, and discus throw. The men will compete in the 200m, 400m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump, pole vault, javelin throw, as well as the para men’s sprint and para shot put (for both men and women). European Sprint Champion Gina Lückenkemper and European Javelin Champion Julian Weber are also set to participate.

