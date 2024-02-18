The second day of the U.S. Indoor National Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., certainly lived up to the anticipation set by the first day.

The 60m finals were a thrilling spectacle, decided by mere hundredths of a second, as Noah Lyles and Aleia Hobbs edged out Christian Coleman and Mikiah Brisco, respectively. ALSO READ: Grant Holloway and Tia Jones Smash World Records at US Indoor Championships

Noah Lyles achieved a new personal best of 6.43 in his victory, narrowly surpassing his previous best at the New Balance Grand Prix by a hundredth of a second, compared to Coleman’s seasonal best of 6.44.

Although Noah Lyles entered the final with a comfortable 6.51 win in the heats, it appeared the world leader would face a challenge from Coleman, who posted the fastest time of the heats at 6.47.

Coleman, holding the global standard of 6.34, took his usual commanding start. Lyles, however, surged toward the World Record holder, catching him in a photo finish to claim his first indoor American title as a senior and secure a win over Coleman in this distance.

“I have dreamed of the day that my 60m got faster,” an elated Lyles remarked. “I come out here every year trying to get faster and faster.”

Coleman, reflecting on his first loss of the season, responded, “Just keep working, we’ll be there at Worlds.”

Ronnie Baker claimed third place with a time of 6.51.

In the women’s race, American record holder Hobbs overtook her training partner Brisco, finishing 7.02 to 7.06. These times are seasonal bests for both athletes, with Hobbs’ mark placing her third in the world, just eight hundredths off her personal best of 6.94.

“My coaches say always be patient, trust the training,” Hobbs shared, celebrating her repeat as America’s 60m champion.

“I saw Mikiah (Brisco) the whole time; I knew it was her, so I was like, alright, 1 and 2.”

Brisco, standing nearby, added, “It means a lot; we trained for this. The goal was to be 1-2, and that’s what we did. On to Glasgow to do it again.”

Celera Barnes finished third in 7.09.

All four athletes will compete in Glasgow starting March 1st.

