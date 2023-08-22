Day 5: How to watch Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

BUDAPEST, Hungary (August 23) — Day 5 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships is set to unfold on Wednesday, August 22, promising a thrilling lineup of events. Fans can catch all the live action on USA Network and Peacock TV or in Jamaica on TVJ.

Fans can also Watch Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships daily highlights here on the World Athletics YouTube page

After a brief hiatus, the morning session is back in full swing on Day 5. The spotlight will be on the heats of the women’s and men’s 200m. American sprint sensations, Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson, are geared up to chase sprint doubles.

The day’s live coverage kicks off at 4:05 a.m. ET with the heats of the women’s 800m. All eyes will be on world-leader Keely Hodgkinson and reigning champion Athing Mu.

Just ten minutes later, at 4:15 a.m. ET, the men’s pole vault qualification round will commence, headlined by world record holder Armand “Mondo” Duplantis.

The women’s 200m heats, scheduled for 5:20 a.m. ET, will see a star-studded lineup including defending world champion Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Dina Asher-Smith.

The men’s counterpart, slated for 6:15 a.m., will feature two-time world champion Noah Lyles, Olympic gold medalist Andre de Grasse, European champion Zharnel Hughes, and U.S. titleholder Erriyon Knighton.

The evening session, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET, will open with the men’s Hammer Throw qualification. Four finals are on the docket for this session, including the Women’s Pole Vault and 400m dash, as well as the men’s 1500m and 400m hurdles.

Day 5 promises to be a riveting chapter in the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships narrative.

In addition to YouTube, numerous global online streaming platforms are set to broadcast the live action of the World Athletics Championships. Some of these platforms might request a subscription or verify your geographical location in a country where the live stream originates.

Here are a few of the widely recognized Budapest 23 online streaming platforms:

The United States NBC Universal / NBC / Peacock see info

The United Kingdom BBC iPlayer

Canada – CBC

Australia – SBS / beIN Sports

Jamaica – Television Jamaica

Bahamas – ZNS

Antigua – ABS

Barbados – CBC

Cayman – TVJi

Grenada – GBN

St. Lucia – Winners TV

