Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships – Day 5 Schedule

Shericka Jackson will be back in action along with 19 other Jamaicans on Wednesday’s (23 Aug) Day 5 at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships in Hungary! The event will run from August 19th to 27th, and the heart of Hungary will pulsate with global energy as exceptional athletes from around the world gather to compete at the highest level.

Jamaicans Roshawn Clarke, who on Monday set a new Jamaica senior and World U20 record, will be in the final of the men’s 400m hurdles. Candice McLeod is in the women’s 400m final. Natoya Goule-Tappin starts her hunt for her first global medal.

Don’t miss our guide on How to Watch the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream, ensuring you catch every exhilarating second, no matter your location. Also, check out our Live Updates: Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships | Latest News and Results

Budapest 23 Day 5 Morning Session:

03:05 am: Women’s 800m Heats Adelle Tracey – Heat 4 Natoya Goule-Tappin – Heat 7

04:15 am: Men’s Long Jump Qualification Wayne Pinnock – Group A Tajay Gayle – Group B Carey McLeod – Group B

05:25 am: Women’s 200m Heats Ashanti Moore – Heat 2 Shericka Jackson – Heat 3 Natalliah Whyte – Heat 4 Kevona Davis – Heat 5

05:50 pm: Men’s 200m Heats Andrew Hudson – Heat 2 Rasheed Dwyer – Heat 5



Budapest Day 5 Afternoon Session:

12:10 pm: Women’s Triple Jump Qualification Shanieka Ricketts – Group A Ackelia Smith – Group B Kimberly Williams – Group B

01:35 pm: Women’s Hammer Qualification Nayoka Clunis – Group B

01:40 pm: Women’s 100mH Semi-Final Megan Tapper – Heat 1 Ackera Nugent – Heat 2 Danielle Williams – Heat 3

02:35 pm: Women’s 400m Final Candice McLeod – Lane 2

02:50 pm: Men’s 400mH Final Roshawn Clarke – Lane 5



