Proud Jamaican Gabby Thomas Faces Shericka Jackson in Monaco 200m | Track and Field Showdown!

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 21, 2023
Gabby Thomas Sets New Personal Best and Reclaims World Lead in Track Championships
Gabby Thomas, recently crowned US 200m champion, is embracing her Jamaican roots. “Everybody knows I am Jamaican,” she declared confidently, cherishing her roots.

Gabby Thomas: Embracing Jamaican Roots, Racing for Glory at Monaco Diamond League!

As the highly anticipated Monaco Diamond League draws near, Gabby geared up for the ultimate challenge that awaited her on Friday (21 July). She would face Shericka Jackson, the world champion, in the women’s 200m race.

Gabby Thomas has a season’s best of 21.60 and Shericka Jackson 21.71, respectively. Both had exchanged world lead twice in two hours. Thomas ran 21.80 in the semi-finals at the US Trials, but Jackson’s 21.71 lowered in the final at the Jamaica trials. Thomas returned in the final at the US Trials to drop 21.60 and beat Sha’Carri Richardson.

On to Monaco Diamond League, Will Merlene Ottey’s long-standing meeting record of 21.77 finally fall?

How to follow and watch the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco

In other track and field updates – Epic Faceoff: Jackson vs Richardson vs Ta Lou – London Diamond League’s Most Anticipated Women’s 100m Clash

In the biggest track and field news of 2023 so far, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Sets New Record at Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Meeting

One of your Track and field tips – How to follow and watch the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Szekesfehervar

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

