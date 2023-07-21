Proud Jamaican Gabby Thomas Faces Shericka Jackson in Monaco 200m | Track and Field Showdown!

👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on everything in track and field! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️

Gabby Thomas, recently crowned US 200m champion, is embracing her Jamaican roots. “Everybody knows I am Jamaican,” she declared confidently, cherishing her roots.

Gabby Thomas: Embracing Jamaican Roots, Racing for Glory at Monaco Diamond League!

As the highly anticipated Monaco Diamond League draws near, Gabby geared up for the ultimate challenge that awaited her on Friday (21 July). She would face Shericka Jackson, the world champion, in the women’s 200m race.

Gabby Thomas has a season’s best of 21.60 and Shericka Jackson 21.71, respectively. Both had exchanged world lead twice in two hours. Thomas ran 21.80 in the semi-finals at the US Trials, but Jackson’s 21.71 lowered in the final at the Jamaica trials. Thomas returned in the final at the US Trials to drop 21.60 and beat Sha’Carri Richardson.

On to Monaco Diamond League, Will Merlene Ottey’s long-standing meeting record of 21.77 finally fall?

