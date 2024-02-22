American sprint legend Allyson Felix was spending some time this week with her family in none other than Jamaica. Felix and her husband Kenneth Ferguson were winding down at their Jamaican hotel.

On her Instagram page, she posted, “22 years ago I went to Jamaica for the World Junior Championships and met my now husband on that team.” ALSO READ: Noah Lyles and Aleia Hobbs Clinch Victory with Personal Bests at U.S. Indoor Championships

From World Juniors to Babymoon: Allyson Felix’s Special Bond with Jamaica

Referring to the 2002 meet that famously introduced Usain Bolt to the world, after he won his first major title in front of a home crowd of sorts; this meet also featured a young Allyson Felix, who would place fifth in the Women’s 200m Final in 23.48 and help qualify the silver-medaling 4×100 relay team in the heats. Not to mention, Ferguson, who would finish second in the Men’s 400m hurdles final in 49.38 and help the 4x400m team to a 3:03.71 triumph.

Additionally, Allyson Felix’s older brother Wes came in third (20.82) behind Bolt’s breakout 20.61 performance and Antiguan Brenden Christian (20.74) in the 200m final.

She continued, “I also fell in love with the incredible people and the beautiful country. Even though they always cheered against me, I honestly feel so appreciated when I am here.”

Despite the intense and seemingly eternal rivalry between the U.S. and Jamaican track and field, with certain athletes mutual respect and admiration is bred from competition.

“It was only right for us to come back for our babymoon. Jamaica will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for all of the love and hospitality 🇯🇲🖤.”

This post naturally sparked plenty of comments. Most notably, Jamaican contemporary and fellow mother Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce, who will be following Felix into retirement after this year, wrote, “I’m sure you’re having a great time. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 🥰Welcome home😂”

Some other comments included things like, “we love you girl, we are just competitive and passionate about track.”

“We didn’t cheer against you, Allyson, we cheered FOR Veronica. However, Jamaica has always appreciated you as a humble athlete on the track!”

“I LOVE THIS!!!!!! (Allyson, I don’t know if you know but you’re Jamaican!) 😂”

Felix personally responded, “thank y’all for adopting me!!!🖤,” to that last one.

