The upcoming Clemson Invitational is poised to be a thrilling event this weekend (Friday and Saturday – 12-13 Jan), headlined by Danielle Williams, the reigning World Champion in the 100m hurdles.

Danielle Williams, a dominant force in the hurdles, will compete in both the 60m and 300m, holding personal bests of 7.29 seconds and 37.21 seconds in these events, respectively. ALSO READ: Danielle Williams and Ackera Nugent Set to Ignite the Millrose Games…

Joining her in the women’s 60m are Clemson sophomores Oneka Wilson and Shantae Foreman, showcasing the depth of emerging talent. In addition to the 60m, Wilson will also compete in the 60m hurdles, alongside unattached athlete Tiffany Flynn.

Matthew Boling, who made a name for himself as part of the record-breaking mixed 4x400m relay team at the World Championships in Budapest, is set to make his professional debut in the 300m, adding further excitement to the Clemson Invitational.

Jamaica’s Charokee Young Ready to Showcase Talent at Clemson Invitational

In the women’s 600m, Clemson’s lineup features Jessica McLean (SO), Kayan Green (SR), and Charokee Young, representing PUMA and Jamaica, promising a competitive race. The women’s 400m will see senior Lashanna Graham from Clemson and unattached Leah Anderson, ensuring a high level of competition in the mid-distance event.

The men’s 60m hurdles will feature Lafranz Campbell, competing unattached, adding to the meet’s high-quality hurdle events.

This meet offers a unique blend of world-class athletes and rising stars, setting the stage for exceptional performances. Williams’ participation in the sprints, and Boling’s debut in the 300m, are particularly significant, highlighting their versatility and adaptability across different track events.

The Clemson Invitational serves as an excellent platform for these athletes to showcase their skills and prepare for the upcoming season.

