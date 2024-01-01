In a shocking development shaking the athletics world, Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat, 34, was found fatally stabbed in a car on New Year’s Eve. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, as confirmed by Moiben sub-county police commander Stephen Okal.

Benjamin Kiplagat, renowned for his participation in three Olympics and six world championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, including a bronze medal win at the 2012 African championships, met a tragic end in Eldoret. This Kenyan town, known for its high-altitude training facilities favoring elite athletes, is now clouded by a series of athlete-related killings.

Tragic End for Ugandan Athlete: Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat Murdered in Robbery

The police report indicates robbery as the likely motive, with Benjamin Kiplagat’s money and cellphone missing. One suspect was found with a knife believed to be the murder weapon. The athlete’s throat was cut, and he was discovered in his brother’s car at the town’s outskirts.

This incident adds to a growing list of athlete murders in the region. In 2021, Agnes Tirop, a two-time cross country world champion, was fatally stabbed at her home in Iten, with her husband currently on trial for murder. The unresolved case of Kenyan-born Bahrain runner Damaris Muthee, whose body was found in 2022, and the death of Rwandan runner Rubayita Siragi in August under suspicious circumstances, paint a disturbing picture of violence involving athletes in the area.

The athletics community is in mourning, reflecting on the tragic loss of a distinguished sportsman and the concerning trend of violence against athletes in Kenya.

____________________________________________________________

