Agnes Jebet Ngetich shattered the world 10km record at the 10K Valencia Ibercaja, clocking an astonishing 28:46. This achievement made her the first female in history to break the 29-minute barrier for 10km, either on the track or roads, surpassing the previous record of 29:14 set by Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw in 2022.

En route to her world 10km record, Ngetich also equaled the world 5km record of 14:13. “Honestly, my clear goal was to break the world record, but 28:46 is beyond any expectations,” said Agnes Jebet Ngetich.

“When I saw 14:13 by halfway, I wasn’t scared; it just motivated me a lot to keep on pushing until the end. I have no words to describe what I feel now,” added Agnes Jebet Ngetich.

Emmaculate Anyango Surpasses Previous World Record, Finishes Second in Valencia 10K

In an impressive display, Emmaculate Anyango also surpassed the previous world record, finishing second in 28:57. Lilian Kasait completed the Kenyan dominance by taking third place in 29:32, moving to fourth on the world all-time list. Janeth Chepngetich also broke the 30-minute barrier, finishing fourth in 29:55.

Uganda’s Joy Chepyotek was the leading non-Kenyan finisher, placing fifth in a national record time of 30:03. Jessica Warner-Judd, the top European, finished 12th in 30:41, and Francine Niyomukunzi set a Burundian national record of 30:42, also finishing 12th. Remarkably, the top-22 finishers all broke the 32-minute barrier.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity