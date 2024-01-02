The OnDiRun/Jamaica College SprintFest 200, a unique collaboration between OnDiRun, Jamaica’s leading track and field data management company, and Jamaica College (JC), a top high school in Jamaica, is set to deliver a groundbreaking event focused exclusively on the 200m race.

This event, designed for efficient and high-quality competition, will be live-streamed starting at 2:30 PM on TrackalertsTV YouTube Channel, offering a global audience the opportunity to witness the thrill and intensity of the races.

SprintFest 200, scheduled to run from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM at Jamaica College, has been sanctioned by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and approved by the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA). It aims to provide athletes with a valuable early-season platform for competition in a controlled and safe environment.

SprintFest 200: A Unique 200m Racing Experience Live from Jamaica College on TrackalertsTV

This pioneering event will emphasize a “Limited Time – Limited Event” concept, a first of its kind in Jamaica, and is expected to last no more than three hours. It will host a maximum of 400 athletes, aligning with the event’s commitment to maintaining a high standard of safety and efficiency.

In terms of logistics, the registration process is already underway and is being conducted online via Roster Athletics. The deadline for registration is set for midnight on December 30, 2023, or until the maximum capacity of 400 athletes is reached. Lane assignments, which will be randomly pre-drawn and assigned, will be made available by January 3, 2024.

SprintFest 200 boasts several features, including live results and printable results available on the Roster Athletics website. Additionally, coaches and technical staff are scheduled to meet via Zoom on January 4 at 7:30 PM for final briefings and clarifications.

Highlighting the schedule, the event will start with warm-up sessions at 2:00 PM, followed by a series of 200m races across different age categories, culminating with the senior women and men’s 200m races at 4:15 PM and 4:30 PM, respectively.

The OnDiRun/Jamaica College SprintFest 200 is supported by a network of partners and sponsors including Jamaica College, World Class Athletics, Track Alerts, Keyes Sports Management, Sure Time, JAAA, ISSA, and Yardie Sports.

As the event approaches, anticipation builds among athletes, coaches, and fans, all eagerly awaiting what promises to be an exciting showcase of speed and talent. Don’t miss the live action, starting at 2 PM on TrackalertsTV YouTube Channel.

