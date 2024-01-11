The Texas A&M track & field team is set to inaugurate its 2024 indoor season by hosting the McFerrin 12-Degree Invitational at the newly constructed R.A. “Murray” Fasken ’38 Indoor Track & Field facility. The event, marking the Aggies’ first meet since the 2022 season, will begin with field events at 10 a.m., followed by track events at 2 p.m. on Saturday (13 Jan).

The 130,000-square-foot facility is debuting competitively, reflecting the Aggies’ heightened dedication to their track and field program. “What anybody coming to Texas A&M knows is that there is a commitment to our sport here,” said head coach Pat Henry. “We’ve won nine times, and these facilities certainly help us do that.”

Texas A&M’s Pat Henry Excited for Team’s Performance at McFerrin 12-Degree Invitational

Following a successful indoor season that included a national title in the high jump for Lamara Distin and numerous All-America honors, A&M is poised for a strong showing. “Meet day brings the best out of people,” Henry added of the McFerrin 12-Degree Invitational. “I want to know who will line up and compete and then see where we’re at. Competing is the fun part for me so I’m excited for Saturday.”

The Aggies are expecting competitors from four other programs – Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, and TCU – to join them in Aggieland for this debut meet. ALSO READ: Ackera Nugent Gears Up for a Blazing Start at the Arkansas Invitational

In a bid to enhance fan experience, the first 200 McFerrin 12-Degree Invitational attendees at the event will receive a commemorative baton marking the inaugural meet. Additionally, all indoor meets during the 2024 season are free to enter, with fans encouraged to park in lot 100J near Blue Bell Park. Parking is complimentary for those with a valid Texas A&M permit, or available for $5, payable by cash or card.

The university is also promoting its 12th Man Rewards, a program designed to appreciate fans for their unwavering support of Texas A&M Athletics. This loyalty program allows fans to accumulate points by attending events, which can be redeemed for various items through the online Giveaway Store. Registration for this program is available via the 12th Man Mobile app, encouraging fans to earn points during the match.

With the new season kicking off, the Aggies are not only showcasing their state-of-the-art facility but also their commitment to elevating the standard of collegiate track and field.

____________________________________________________________

