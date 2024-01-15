Speedfest 200 this week --- Jamaican High School Boys' and Girls' Championships Concludes with KC and Hydel High Victorious
Jamaican High School Boys' and Girls' Championships Concludes with KC and Hydel High Victorious

In a landmark move, rooted in a bilateral agreement between the governments of Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, and furthered by collaborative efforts of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Secondary Schools Track and Field Association, two champion teams from Jamaica are set to participate in the TT Secondary Schools Relays.

The event, hosted at the Hazel Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, will feature ISSA Boys and Girls Champions Kingston College (KC) and Hydel High.

The teams, representing the pinnacle of Jamaican secondary school athletics, are scheduled to compete in the 4x100m, 4x200m, and 4x400m relays on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The athletes are set to depart Jamaica on Tuesday, January 16, and return post-competition on Friday, January 19.

“ISSA welcomes the opportunity to provide our students with the chance to not only showcase our athletic talents but also contribute to the cause of regional integration and the development of track and field in our sister islands,” ISSA articulated in a press release.

The Jamaican delegation will be led by ISSA President Keith Wellington, with support from Richard Thompson, Champs Chairman, and Nicole Brown, ISSA Executive Officer.

The Kingston College team includes standouts Daniel Clarke, Tajh-Marques White, Marvin Patterson, Marchino Rose, Jaquan Coke, Youri Clarke, Amal Glasgow, and Nicardo Clarke, coached by Leaford Grant and Richard Smith.

Hydel High’s team comprises Sashana Johnson, Nastassia Fletcher, Shania Myers, Calah McDonald, Alliah Baker, Aaliyah Mullings, Abigail Campbell, and Teixeira Johnson, under the guidance of coaches Corey Bennett and Melaine Walker.

This initiative is a testament to the dedication of both governments and their associated athletic associations to foster not just athletic excellence, but also unity and progress through sport within the Caribbean region.

