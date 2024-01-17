Last Friday (January 12) saw the Leonard Hilton Invitational at the University of Houston’s indoor track become a ground for breaking records, with five new meet records being set in a flurry of top-tier collegiate athletics.

Jessica Rabius, representing UNAT-Houston Christian, delivered a standout performance in the women’s distance events. Winning the race and setting a meet record, she clocked an impressive time of 9:18.39 to beat the old mark of 9:27.19. Minnesota’s freshman Ali Weimer followed, securing her place as the new Division I #91 in her category with 9:43.38.

Freddy Richardson from Lamar, a junior, won the men’s 3000m in a record time of 8:25.07, beating the previous mark of 8:28.52. He also earned a spot as the new Division I #97 for the year. Both minor place finishers also went below the old mark. Christian Rivera of Sam Houston, another junior, finished the race in 8:26.60. Justice Artisst, a senior from Houston Christian, completed the course in 8:27.84, contributing to the event’s competitive atmosphere.

The field events at the Leonard Hilton Invitational also saw three records being broken.

Nike’s Shelby McEwen set a meet record in the men’s high jump with a leap of 2.24m. In the women’s shot put, North Texas’s KeAyla Dove launched to a new Division I #3 mark of 17.61m. Diarra Sow from Minnesota won the women’s triple jump with a meet record of 13.12m.

Meanwhile, Tristan Evelyn, competing unattached, blazed to victory in the women’s 60m with a time of 7.25 seconds. Minnesota’s Odell Frye and Rice’s Kennedy Gamble followed with times of 7.34 and 7.36 seconds, respectively. In the men’s 60m, unattached athlete David Foster led with a junior-year best of 6.59 seconds, followed by freshman Jayden Jones from Sam Houston and Dominick Yancy from Texas State.

More Sports MG’s Alaysha Johnson clocked a winning time of 23.86 seconds in the women’s 200m, edging out Minnesota’s Frye and North Texas’s Deja Shaw-Huckaby. Houston’s Anthony East III set a new Division I #21 mark with 21.29 seconds in the men’s 200m.

Houston’s Sydni Townsend ran a new Division I #7 time of 2:07.40 in the women’s 800m. North Texas’s Sukeil Foucha topped the men’s 800m with a senior-year best of 1:53.50.

Evelyn also won the women’s 60m hurdles in 7.25 seconds, while Michael Dickson from More Sports MG took the men’s 60m hurdles in 7.70 seconds.

Minnesota’s Abigail Schaaffe clocked 56.11 seconds in the women’s 400m. Rice’s Taigen Hunter-Galvan claimed the women’s mile with a time of 4:49.74.

Joshua English led the men’s 600m yards with 1:11.34, followed by Nakoah Witt.

In the women’s high jump, Rice’s Josie Taylor and Minnesota’s Alliyah McNeil both cleared 1.80m. Rice’s Eliza Kraule set a Division I #9 mark in the women’s long jump with 6.22m, while unattached Lazar Anic led the men’s long jump with 7.63m.

Christyan Sampy from Houston cleared 5.53m in the men’s pole vault, a new Division I #2 mark. Jaden Harris, unattached, dominated the men’s triple jump with a mark of 15.46m.

