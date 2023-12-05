Share the News: Tap to Share Penn Relays for Inaugural Global Relays Event">

PHILADELPHIA – As the calendar year swiftly turns, anticipation is building for the 128th edition of the Penn Relays, sponsored by Toyota, set for April 25-27. This prestigious event, known for showcasing premier college programs and top high school talents from the United States and the Caribbean Islands, is set to elevate its global appeal with the introduction of the Global Relays in partnership with World Athletics.

Steve Dolan, the Frank Dolson Director of the Penn Relays, expressed pride in the event’s growing international reach. “The Penn Relays is proud to welcome athletes from around the globe to Philadelphia,” he said. “In 2019, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Athletics Heritage Plaque was presented to the University of Pennsylvania and Franklin Field as acknowledgment of the Penn Relays contribution to the worldwide history and development of the sport of track & field. We are honored to build on the rich history by providing an opportunity for international relay teams and individuals to compete as they prepare for the World Relays and Olympic Games this year.”

Penn Relays 4x100m, 4x400m

The Global Relays will feature countries from across the world, competing in the 4×100 and 4×400 events for both men and women. Over 12 nations have already confirmed their participation for the upcoming Penn Relays, including some of the world’s best relay teams in anticipation of the 2024 Olympic year.

While the relay teams will be announced at a later date, the races are expected to include several top teams from the World Rankings, along with squads that competed in the 2021 Olympic finals and the most recent World Championships.

Pierce O’Callaghan, Head of Competition Management for World Athletics, highlighted the significance of this event. “Providing a top-level competition opportunity at Penn for many of the national relay teams, one week before the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas which is the Olympic Trials for the teams in 2024, is a win-win for everyone,” he stated. “The teams get to finetune their baton changing and teamwork at the oldest relay meeting in the world in a high-pressure environment in front of 40,000 fans at the historic Franklin Field on Saturday afternoon. All the teams who have made it onto the start line are incredibly grateful for this rare opportunity to compete at the Penn Relays.”

Details about the full range of events scheduled for April 25-27 will be announced in the coming week. The ticket renewal process for previous purchasers of the 2024 Penn Relays will commence on Friday, December 15, 2023, with a limited availability of premium finish line seating. The sale of all other reserved and general admission tickets will open to the public on Monday, January 29, 2024.