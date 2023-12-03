Share the News: Tap to Share

At the Mark Barons Invitation Meet 2024, hosted by Brewton-Parker College, athletes from several institutions delivered impressive performances across a range of track and field events, showcasing both speed and skill.

In the Mark Barons Invitation men’s 60m, Southeastern University’s Cameron Alamia, a freshman, clocked a winning time of 6.79 seconds, narrowly outpacing his junior teammate James Williamson III, who finished in 6.81 seconds. Michael Eady, a sophomore from Thomas University, Georgia, secured third place with a time of 6.91 seconds.

The women’s 60m was clinched by Southeastern University’s Irmiris Mendez, a junior, with a time of 7.66 seconds. Freshman teammate Emily Powelson followed her at 7.83 seconds, and Destiny Hanna, a sophomore from Brewton-Parker, who finished in 8.35 seconds.

In the men’s 200m, James Williamson III emerged victorious for Southeastern University with a time of 21.27 seconds, followed by Cameron Alamia at 21.34 seconds and Davien Worrels at 21.60 seconds. The women’s 200m saw Irmiris Mendez again leading with a time of 25.22 seconds, with Brewton-Parker’s Cyntenia Hasley finishing in 27.85 seconds and Mylan Tanner in 27.93 seconds.

Davien Worrels claimed the top spot in the men’s 400m with a time of 48.38 seconds, closely followed by Keishon Franklin at 48.40 seconds. Errol Quallo from Brewton-Parker came in third with 50.12 seconds. In the women’s 400m, Ar’Briel Scott from Southeastern University led with a time of 1:01.90, with Chelsee Martino at 1:02.61 and Mylan Tanner at 1:05.54.

James Turner, a sophomore from Southeastern University, won the men’s 600m in 1:24.48, while Joseph Taylor, a senior, came in second at 1:25.55. Timothy Tulloch, a senior from Thomas University, finished third in 1:31.26. Anthony Ferrie from Brewton-Parker led the men’s 800m, clocking 2:04.83, with DeMario Thomas at 2:07.96 and Joshua Shields at 2:10.03.

In the women’s 800m, Grace Feder, a junior from Southeastern University, finished first with 2:38.14, narrowly beating teammate Natalie Rohm at 2:38.19 and Jillian Blaser at 2:39.22. Jillian Blaser won the women’s 1 mile with a time of 5:51.12, followed by Natalie Rohm at 6:00.17 and Kaitlyn Vorkapich at 6:04.37.

The men’s 60m hurdles finals were led by Cameron Guadiano from Southeastern University, finishing in 8.08 seconds. Bradley Taylor from Brewton-Parker took second with 8.51 seconds, and Malachi Williams, also from Brewton-Parker, third with 9.13 seconds. Irmiris Mendez dominated the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.94 seconds, followed by Ar’Briel Scott at 8.98 and Gabriella Lamprecht at 9.72.

Mark Barons Invitation field events

In Mark Barons Invitation field events, Jeremiah Rutledge from Southeastern University won the men’s high jump with a leap of 1.95 meters. Errol Quallo from Brewton-Parker secured second place with 1.90 meters, followed by LeRon Smalls with 1.80 meters. Jaquim Evans from Thomas University, Georgia, led the men’s long jump with a distance of 6.91 meters, followed by Joseph Taylor at 6.87 meters and Djerry Cajuste at 6.74 meters. Trinyty Gregory from Columbia International University topped the women’s long jump with 5.47 meters, followed by Morgan Johnson at 5.14 meters and Natalie Rohm at 5.08 meters.

The men’s triple jump finals were won by Tyrese Henderson from Thomas University, Georgia, with a leap of 13.84 meters, closely followed by Jonah McNealey from Brewton-Parker with 13.83 meters and Ethan Fralish with 13.80 meters.

In the shot put, Deandre Leith from Columbia International University led the men with a throw of 16.06 meters, while Kloey Pickens, also from Columbia International, led the women with 12.00 meters. Cameron Gebers from Southeastern University and Cameron Montgomery from Columbia International finished second and third in the men’s shot put with throws of 14.29 meters and 14.23 meters, respectively. Jennifer Coleman from Thomas University, Georgia, and Allison Craig from Southeastern University followed in the women’s shot put with throws of 10.93 meters and 10.77 meters.

The Mark Barons Invitation highlighted the depth of talent among the participating collegiate athletes, setting an exciting precedent for the season.