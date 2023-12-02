Share the News: Tap to Share Noah Lyles Clinches Third Jesse Owens Award, Sha’Carri Richardson Named Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year">

Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson took center stage at the USATF Night of Legends, with each athlete receiving top honors for their remarkable performances in track and field.

Noah Lyles was awarded the USATF Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year for the third time in his career, affirming his status as a dominant force in the sport.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s breakthrough year earned her the prestigious 2023 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year Award. Her impressive achievements include winning gold in the 100m, securing bronze in the 200m, and anchoring the 4x100m relay team to gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, which also won her the USATF World Championships Track Performer Wing Award.

USATF Night of Legends: Laulauga Tausaga-Collins, Dennis Mitchell and Shawnti Jackson get awards

The ceremony highlighted other significant achievements in the sport. Laulauga Tausaga-Collins made history as the first American woman to win a world championships gold in a throwing event with a personal best in Budapest, earning her the USATF World Championships Field Performer of the Year Award.

Dennis Mitchell, recognized for coaching some of the sport’s biggest stars, received the USATF Nike Coach of the Year Award. In another notable achievement, Cravont Charleston was awarded the Wing Award for his standout 100m win at the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships.

The younger generation of athletes was also celebrated, with high school star Shawnti Jackson receiving the 2023 USATF Youth Athlete of the Year Award after setting three national records and claiming two Pan American U20 gold medals.

Masters athletes were not left behind, as Jenny Hitchings was honored for breaking road world records in two age divisions, receiving the USATF Masters Long Distance Running Athlete of the Year presented by Bermuda Tourism. Another athlete, who set nine WMA records, was awarded the USATF Masters Track & Field Athlete of the Year, also presented by Bermuda Tourism.

The event also paid homage to the late Tori Bowie, who was posthumously awarded the 2023 USATF Legacy Award. Bowie, a former world 100m champion, is remembered for her outstanding achievements, including her triumphs at the 2017 London World Championships and the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her impact on and off the track was celebrated, honoring a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

Tori Bowie passed away on Tuesday in the United States in May 2023.