Jenelle Rogers, a senior from Ball State, dazzled at the BGSU Tom Wright Open 2024 with three victories. The event, held on December 9, 2023, at Perry Field House, Bowling Green State University, saw Rogers dominate the women’s 60m hurdles with a time of 8.60, the shot put with a throw of 14.20 meters (46-07.25), and the long jump, leaping an impressive 5.83 meters (19-01.50).

Following Jenelle Rogers in the 60m hurdles was her teammate, Jennah Rogers, who secured second place with a time of 8.86. The third position was taken by Lauren Graham, a freshman from Ball State, finishing in 8.92.

Ball State’s Rogers Steals the Show at BGSU Tom Wright Open

In the women’s shot put, Reagan Emberton, a senior from Bowling Green, landed in second with a throw of 13.60 meters (44-07.50), and Sophie Daugard, a freshman from Ball State, claimed third with 13.02 meters (42-08.75).

Bowling Green’s Bianca Staples showcased her versatility, winning both the women’s high jump, clearing 1.74 meters (5-08.50), and the triple jump, marking 11.45 meters (37-06.75).

Ball State’s sprint dominance continued in the women’s 60m dash, with Alana Springer securing first place in 7.51, edging out teammate Makayla Sumrall, who finished in 7.53.

Bowling Green’s strength in the 400m was evident as Alexsia Davis, a senior, won the race in 1:01.05, followed by freshman teammate Sydney Burrs at 1:02.39.

Tianna Mulligan, a senior from Bowling Green, led the women’s 600m, finishing in 1:35.47, while Ball State’s Alexis Thigpen took second place with 1:37.06.

In the women’s 200m, Bowling Green’s freshman Reagan Campbell crossed the finish line first in 25.49, with junior Alexis Parchman following in 26.15.

The BGSU Tom Wright Open 2024 highlighted the outstanding performances from athletes of Bowling Green State University and Ball State University, setting the tone for an exciting season in collegiate track and field.