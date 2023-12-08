Penn Relays 2024: Tentative Timetable Released">

PHILADELPHIA – Excitement is mounting as preparations advance for the 128th running of the Penn Relays, presented by Toyota, set to take place on April 25-27, 2024.
Since their return in 2022, the Relays have undergone various changes and additions aimed at enhancing the experience for both competitors and fans. A significant change in 2022 was the alignment of collegiate schedules for men and women, with most events for both genders being held on Friday and Saturday. Additionally, the Relays extended their professional scope with the introduction of Olympic Development events.
In 2023, the Relays initiated a rotation system for high school athletes, allowing girls to showcase their talents on Saturday. This approach will continue, with the boys’ program scheduled for Friday and Saturday in 2024, while the girls will compete on Thursday and Friday. ALSO READ: World Athletics Teams Up with Penn Relays for Inaugural Global Relays Event
The latest addition to the 2024 program, announced earlier this week, is the Global Relays. These will take place on Saturday afternoon in partnership with World Athletics. The Relays staff is enthusiastic about hosting top-tier global competition in men’s and women’s 4×100 and 4×400 relays at Franklin Field. Over 12 nations, including some of the world’s best in their respective events, have already signaled their intent to participate ahead of the 2024 Olympic year.
The ticket renewal process for prior purchasers of the 2024 Penn Relays will commence on Friday, December 15, 2023. This will include a limited availability of premium finish line seating. The sale of all other reserved and general admission tickets will open to the public on Monday, January 29, 2024.
2024 Penn Relays Unveil Preliminary Event Lineup
Thursday, April 25
CHICK-fil-A DAY AT THE PENN RELAYS
Track Events
Morning Session: Beginning at 9:00am
- HS Girls’ 4 x 800m Small Schools (heats)
- HS Girls’ 4 x 800m Large Schools (heats)
- HS Girls’ 4 x 100m (heats)
- Masters 4 x 100m Relays
Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:15pm
- Special Olympics 4 x 100m Relays
- Masters 100m (except 75 yrs and older)
- Special Olympics 100m
- Masters 4 x 400m Relays
- HS Girls’ 4 x 400m (heats)
Evening Session: Beginning at 5:00pm
- College Women’s 400m Hurdles
- College Men’s 400m Hurdles
- College Women ‘s 1500m
- College Men ‘s 1500m
- College Women ‘s 3000m Steeplechase
- College Men ‘s 3000m Steeplechase
- College Women ‘s 5000m
- College Men ‘s 5000m
- College Women ‘s 10,000m
- College Men’s 10,000m
Field Events
Morning Session: Beginning at 9:30am
- HS Girls’ Discus Championship
- HS Girls’ Shot Put Championship
- HS Girls’ Javelin Championship
- HS Girls’ Long Jump Championship
- HS Girls’ High Jump Championship
Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:00pm
- HS Girls’ Pole Vault Championship
- HS Girls’ Triple Jump Championship
- College Women’s Hammer
- College Women’s Hammer Championship
- College Men’s Hammer Championship
- College Men’s Hammer
Friday, April 26
ON DAY AT THE PENN RELAYS
Track Events
Morning Session: Beginning at 9:00am
- HS Boys’ 4 x 800m Small Schools (heats)
- HS Boys’ 4 x 800m Large Schools (heats)
- Middle School 4 x 100m Relays
- HS Boys’ 4 x 100m (heats)
- Elementary School Shuttle Relays (4th, 5th, 6th Grade)
Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:00pm
- College Women’s DMR
- College Men’s DMR
- College Women’s 4 x 100m Eastern (heats)
- College Women’s 4 x 100 (heats)
- College Women’s 4 x 100 Championship (heats)
- College Men’s 4 x 100 Eastern (heats)
- College Men’s 4 x 100 (heats)
- College Men’s 4 x 100 Championship (heats)
- HS Girls’ 4 x 100m Northeastern Final
- HS Girls’ 4 x 100m National Final
- HS Girls’ 4 x 100m International Final
- HS Girls’ 4 x 100m Championship of America
- College Women’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America
- College Men’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America
- College Women’s 4 x 200m Championship of America
- College Men’s 4 x 200m Championship of America
- College Women’s 100m (heats) (North Straight)
- College Men’s 100m (heats) (North Straight)
- College Women’s 100m Hurdles (heats) (South Straight)
- College Men’s 110m Hurdles (heats) (South Staight)
- College Women’s Championship of America 4 x 400m (heats)
- College Men’s Championship of America 4 x 400m (heats)
- HS Girls’ 4 x 400m Philadelphia Area Final
- HS Girls’ 4 x 400m Championship of America
- HS Boys’ Distance Medley Relay Championship of America
- HS Boys’ Mile Championship
- HS Boys’ 3000m Championship
- HS Girls’ DMR Championship Of America
- HS Girls’ Mile Championship
- HS Girls’ 3000m Championship
- HS Girls’ 4 x 800m Championship of America
Evening Session: Beginning at 6:05pm
- College Women’s Sprint Medley Championship of America
- College Men’s Sprint Medley Championship of America
- College Women’s 4 x 400m (heats)
- College Women’s 4x400m (heats) Eastern
- College Women’s 4 x 400m Pop Haddleton-MAC
- College Women’s 4 x 400m CTC
- College Men’s 4 x 400m (heats)
- College Men’s 4x400m (heats) Eastern
- College Men’s 4 x 400m Pop Haddleton-MAC
- College Men’s 4 x 400m CTC
- Corporate Distance Medley Relay
- Open Women’s 5000m
- Open Men’s 5000m
Field Events
Morning Session: Beginning at 9:30am
- HS Boys’ Discus Championship
- HS Boys’ Shot Put Championship
- HS Boys’ Javelin Championship
- HS Boys’ High Jump Championship
- HS Boys’ Pole Vault Championship
- HS Boys’ Long Jump Championship
- HS Boys’ Triple Jump Championship
Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:00pm
- College Men’s Discus
- College Women’s Shot Put
- College Men’s High Jump
- College Women’s Long Jump
- College Men’s Long Jump
- College Women’s Pole Vault
- College Men’s Javelin
- College Men’s Shot Put
- College Women’s Discus
- College Women’s High Jump
- College Men’s Pole Vault
- College Women’s Triple Jump
- College Men’s Triple Jump
- College Women’s Javelin
Saturday, April 27
TOYOTA DAY AT THE PENN RELAYS
Track Events
Morning Session: Beginning at 7:00am
- HS Girls’ 5k Race Walk
- Men’s 5k Race Walk
- Women’s 5k Race Walk
- HS Boys’ 4 x 400m (heats)
Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:40pm
- College Women’s 100m Championship
- College Men’s 100m Championship
- Master’s 100m (Over 75 years)
- College Women’s 4 x 1500m Championship of America
- College Men’s 4 x Mile Championship of America
- Acknowledgement Ceremony
- College Women’s 100m Hurdles Championship
- College Men’s 110m Hurdles Championship
- Olympic Development Women’s 1500m
- Olympic Development Benjamin Franklin Men’s Mile
- College Women’s 4 x 100m Championship of America
- College Men’s 4 x 100m Championship of America
- Global Relays Women’s 4x100m
- Global Relays Men’s 4x100m
- College Women’s 4 x 800m Championship of America
- College Men’s 4 x 800m Championship of America
- Olympic Development Women’s 400m
- Olympic Development Men’s 400m
- College Women’s 4 x 400m Championship of America
- College Men’s 4 x 400m Championship of America
- Olympic Development Women’s 800m
- Olympic Development Men’s 800m
- Global Relays Women’s 4×400
- Global Relays Men’s 4×400
- HS Boys’ 4 x 800m Championship of America
- College Women’s 4x100m Final
- College Men’s 4 x 100m Final
- College Women’s 4 x 100m Eastern Final
- College Men’s 4 x 100m Eastern Final
- Open Women’s 4x100m Final
- Open Men’s 4x100m Final
- HS Boys’ 4 x 100m Northeastern Final
- HS Boys’ 4 x 100m National Final
- HS Boys’ 4 x 100m International Final
- HS Boys’ 4 x 100m Championship of America
- College Women’s 4 x 800m
- College Men’s 4 x 800m
- HS Boys’ 4 x 400m Championship of America
- Open Women’s 4x400m Final
- Open Men’s 4x400m Final
- College Women’s 4 x 400m Final
- College Men’s 4 x 400m Final
- College Women’s 4 x 400m Eastern Final
- College Men’s 4 x 400m Eastern Final
- HS Boys’ 4 x 400m Philadelphia Area Final
Field Events
Morning Session
- College Women’s Discus Championship
- College Men’s Discus Championship
- College Men’s Pole Vault Championship
Afternoon Session
- College Women’s Shot Put Championship
- College Women’s Javelin Championship
- College Men’s Shot Put Championship
- College Men’s Javelin Championship
- College Women’s Long Jump Championship
- College Men’s Long Jump Championship
- College Women’s High Jump Championship
- College Men’s High Jump Championship
- College Women’s Pole Vault Championship
- College Women’s Triple Jump Championship
- College Men’s Triple Jump Championship