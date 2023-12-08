Share the News: Tap to Share Penn Relays 2024: Tentative Timetable Released">

PHILADELPHIA – Excitement is mounting as preparations advance for the 128th running of the Penn Relays, presented by Toyota, set to take place on April 25-27, 2024.

Since their return in 2022, the Relays have undergone various changes and additions aimed at enhancing the experience for both competitors and fans. A significant change in 2022 was the alignment of collegiate schedules for men and women, with most events for both genders being held on Friday and Saturday. Additionally, the Relays extended their professional scope with the introduction of Olympic Development events.

In 2023, the Relays initiated a rotation system for high school athletes, allowing girls to showcase their talents on Saturday. This approach will continue, with the boys’ program scheduled for Friday and Saturday in 2024, while the girls will compete on Thursday and Friday. ALSO READ: World Athletics Teams Up with Penn Relays for Inaugural Global Relays Event

The latest addition to the 2024 program, announced earlier this week, is the Global Relays. These will take place on Saturday afternoon in partnership with World Athletics. The Relays staff is enthusiastic about hosting top-tier global competition in men’s and women’s 4×100 and 4×400 relays at Franklin Field. Over 12 nations, including some of the world’s best in their respective events, have already signaled their intent to participate ahead of the 2024 Olympic year.

The ticket renewal process for prior purchasers of the 2024 Penn Relays will commence on Friday, December 15, 2023. This will include a limited availability of premium finish line seating. The sale of all other reserved and general admission tickets will open to the public on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Thursday, April 25

CHICK-fil-A DAY AT THE PENN RELAYS



Track Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 9:00am

HS Girls’ 4 x 800m Small Schools (heats)

HS Girls’ 4 x 800m Large Schools (heats)

HS Girls’ 4 x 100m (heats)

Masters 4 x 100m Relays

Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:15pm

Special Olympics 4 x 100m Relays

Masters 100m (except 75 yrs and older)

Special Olympics 100m

Masters 4 x 400m Relays

HS Girls’ 4 x 400m (heats)

Evening Session: Beginning at 5:00pm

College Women’s 400m Hurdles

College Men’s 400m Hurdles

College Women ‘s 1500m

College Men ‘s 1500m

College Women ‘s 3000m Steeplechase

College Men ‘s 3000m Steeplechase

College Women ‘s 5000m

College Men ‘s 5000m

College Women ‘s 10,000m

College Men’s 10,000m

Field Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 9:30am

HS Girls’ Discus Championship

HS Girls’ Shot Put Championship

HS Girls’ Javelin Championship

HS Girls’ Long Jump Championship

HS Girls’ High Jump Championship

Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:00pm

HS Girls’ Pole Vault Championship

HS Girls’ Triple Jump Championship

College Women’s Hammer

College Women’s Hammer Championship

College Men’s Hammer Championship

College Men’s Hammer

Friday, April 26

ON DAY AT THE PENN RELAYS



Track Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 9:00am

HS Boys’ 4 x 800m Small Schools (heats)

HS Boys’ 4 x 800m Large Schools (heats)

Middle School 4 x 100m Relays

HS Boys’ 4 x 100m (heats)

Elementary School Shuttle Relays (4th, 5th, 6th Grade)

Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:00pm

College Women’s DMR

College Men’s DMR

College Women’s 4 x 100m Eastern (heats)

College Women’s 4 x 100 (heats)

College Women’s 4 x 100 Championship (heats)

College Men’s 4 x 100 Eastern (heats)

College Men’s 4 x 100 (heats)

College Men’s 4 x 100 Championship (heats)

HS Girls’ 4 x 100m Northeastern Final

HS Girls’ 4 x 100m National Final

HS Girls’ 4 x 100m International Final

HS Girls’ 4 x 100m Championship of America

College Women’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America

College Men’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America

College Women’s 4 x 200m Championship of America

College Men’s 4 x 200m Championship of America

College Women’s 100m (heats) (North Straight)

College Men’s 100m (heats) (North Straight)

College Women’s 100m Hurdles (heats) (South Straight)

College Men’s 110m Hurdles (heats) (South Staight)

College Women’s Championship of America 4 x 400m (heats)

College Men’s Championship of America 4 x 400m (heats)

HS Girls’ 4 x 400m Philadelphia Area Final

HS Girls’ 4 x 400m Championship of America

HS Boys’ Distance Medley Relay Championship of America

HS Boys’ Mile Championship

HS Boys’ 3000m Championship

HS Girls’ DMR Championship Of America

HS Girls’ Mile Championship

HS Girls’ 3000m Championship

HS Girls’ 4 x 800m Championship of America

Evening Session: Beginning at 6:05pm

College Women’s Sprint Medley Championship of America

College Men’s Sprint Medley Championship of America

College Women’s 4 x 400m (heats)

College Women’s 4x400m (heats) Eastern

College Women’s 4 x 400m Pop Haddleton-MAC

College Women’s 4 x 400m CTC

College Men’s 4 x 400m (heats)

College Men’s 4x400m (heats) Eastern

College Men’s 4 x 400m Pop Haddleton-MAC

College Men’s 4 x 400m CTC

Corporate Distance Medley Relay

Open Women’s 5000m

Open Men’s 5000m

Field Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 9:30am

HS Boys’ Discus Championship

HS Boys’ Shot Put Championship

HS Boys’ Javelin Championship

HS Boys’ High Jump Championship

HS Boys’ Pole Vault Championship

HS Boys’ Long Jump Championship

HS Boys’ Triple Jump Championship

Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:00pm

College Men’s Discus

College Women’s Shot Put

College Men’s High Jump

College Women’s Long Jump

College Men’s Long Jump

College Women’s Pole Vault

College Men’s Javelin

College Men’s Shot Put

College Women’s Discus

College Women’s High Jump

College Men’s Pole Vault

College Women’s Triple Jump

College Men’s Triple Jump

College Women’s Javelin

Saturday, April 27

TOYOTA DAY AT THE PENN RELAYS

Track Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 7:00am

HS Girls’ 5k Race Walk

Men’s 5k Race Walk

Women’s 5k Race Walk

HS Boys’ 4 x 400m (heats)

Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:40pm

College Women’s 100m Championship

College Men’s 100m Championship

Master’s 100m (Over 75 years)

College Women’s 4 x 1500m Championship of America

College Men’s 4 x Mile Championship of America

Acknowledgement Ceremony

College Women’s 100m Hurdles Championship

College Men’s 110m Hurdles Championship

Olympic Development Women’s 1500m

Olympic Development Benjamin Franklin Men’s Mile

College Women’s 4 x 100m Championship of America

College Men’s 4 x 100m Championship of America

Global Relays Women’s 4x100m

Global Relays Men’s 4x100m

College Women’s 4 x 800m Championship of America

College Men’s 4 x 800m Championship of America

Olympic Development Women’s 400m

Olympic Development Men’s 400m

College Women’s 4 x 400m Championship of America

College Men’s 4 x 400m Championship of America

Olympic Development Women’s 800m

Olympic Development Men’s 800m

Global Relays Women’s 4×400

Global Relays Men’s 4×400

HS Boys’ 4 x 800m Championship of America

College Women’s 4x100m Final

College Men’s 4 x 100m Final

College Women’s 4 x 100m Eastern Final

College Men’s 4 x 100m Eastern Final

Open Women’s 4x100m Final

Open Men’s 4x100m Final

HS Boys’ 4 x 100m Northeastern Final

HS Boys’ 4 x 100m National Final

HS Boys’ 4 x 100m International Final

HS Boys’ 4 x 100m Championship of America

College Women’s 4 x 800m

College Men’s 4 x 800m

HS Boys’ 4 x 400m Championship of America

Open Women’s 4x400m Final

Open Men’s 4x400m Final

College Women’s 4 x 400m Final

College Men’s 4 x 400m Final

College Women’s 4 x 400m Eastern Final

College Men’s 4 x 400m Eastern Final

HS Boys’ 4 x 400m Philadelphia Area Final

Field Events

Morning Session

College Women’s Discus Championship

College Men’s Discus Championship

College Men’s Pole Vault Championship

Afternoon Session

College Women’s Shot Put Championship

College Women’s Javelin Championship

College Men’s Shot Put Championship

College Men’s Javelin Championship

College Women’s Long Jump Championship

College Men’s Long Jump Championship

College Women’s High Jump Championship

College Men’s High Jump Championship

College Women’s Pole Vault Championship

College Women’s Triple Jump Championship

College Men’s Triple Jump Championship