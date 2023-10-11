Share the News: Tap to Share Noah Lyles Calls for Expanded World Athletics Awards">

Sprint sensation Noah Lyles is suggesting that World Athletics consider expanding the scope of the World Athletics Awards.

Noah Lyles, who clinched an impressive three gold medals at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, including a remarkable sprint double, is advocating for the governing body to explore the idea of recognizing excellence in various disciplines.

“I feel like there should be more awards given than just athlete of the year,” remarked Lyles, a three-time world 200m champion.

While reflecting on the topic, Noah Lyles, who secured a third-place finish in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200m, proposed, “What about awards such as Performance of the Year; Athlete of the Year for jumps, throws, distance, and sprints, and Most Improved Athlete?”

Noah Lyles’ impressive track record and success make his perspective a noteworthy addition to the conversation. His achievements, including his recent triumphant performance at the World Athletics Championships, add weight to his suggestion for a broader recognition of athletes across various disciplines within the sport.

