World Athletics Rankings - Ready for Zurich Diamond League --- Noah Lyles in the men's semi-finals at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships
Noah Lyles in the men's semi-finals at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships
Share the News: Tap to Share
Noah Lyles Calls for Expanded World Athletics Awards">

Sprint sensation Noah Lyles is suggesting that World Athletics consider expanding the scope of the World Athletics Awards.

Noah Lyles, who clinched an impressive three gold medals at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, including a remarkable sprint double, is advocating for the governing body to explore the idea of recognizing excellence in various disciplines.

“I feel like there should be more awards given than just athlete of the year,” remarked Lyles, a three-time world 200m champion.

Noah Lyles Proposes Overhaul of World Athletics Honors

While reflecting on the topic, Noah Lyles, who secured a third-place finish in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200m, proposed, “What about awards such as Performance of the Year; Athlete of the Year for jumps, throws, distance, and sprints, and Most Improved Athlete?”

Noah Lyles’ impressive track record and success make his perspective a noteworthy addition to the conversation. His achievements, including his recent triumphant performance at the World Athletics Championships, add weight to his suggestion for a broader recognition of athletes across various disciplines within the sport.

On Wednesday, World Athletics announced the female nominees for the World Athlete of the Year Award. READ: Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson Nominated for World Female Athlete of the Year

Share the News: Tap to Share
Noah Lyles Calls for Expanded World Athletics Awards">
Previous articleSha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson Nominated for World Female Athlete of the Year
blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here