Three reigning gold medalists from the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest — Grant Holloway, Marco Arop and Gudaf Tsegay, have all been confirmed for the 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, organizers announced today.

Tickets for the event at the TRACK at new balance on Feb. 4, which forms part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold, are now on sale at www.nbindoorgrandprix.com or by calling 1-877-849-8722.

Elite Track and Field Talent to Light Up 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Leading the field in the men’s 60m hurdles, Grant Holloway will be aiming for his third-straight victory at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Holloway, who won his third-consecutive world championship gold in the 110m hurdles last summer in Budapest, has been flawless indoors, having not lost a 60m hurdles race in nearly ten years, a win streak that dates back to his high school career. Holloway set the world indoor record of 7.29 at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Madrid meeting in 2021 and equaled that mark at the World Athletics Indoor Championships a year later. The second-fastest man ever in the 110m hurdles, Holloway has won three world outdoor and one world indoor championships, in addition to the Olympic silver medal he won in Tokyo. In Boston, Holloway will face strong competition in both Daniel Roberts and Trey Cunningham, the 2023 World Athletics Championships bronze and 2022 World Athletics Championships silver medalist in the 110m hurdles, respectively.

Taking aim at fast times in the men’s 1000m, Canada’s Marco Arop will be making his third appearance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Arop won the world 800m title in Budapest in impressive fashion, going from last to first in the span of 200m and never looked back. That gold adds to the bronze medal he won at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene. In Boston, Arop will be toeing the line against the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships gold and bronze medalists, Mariano García of Spain and Bryce Hoppel of the United States.

Returning to the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix for the first time since 2018, Gudaf Tsegay headlines the women’s 1500m. Tsegay has been one of the sport’s most successful and versatile athletes in recent seasons: she is both the reigning world champion at 10,000m and the world record-holder at 1500m indoors. Tsegay won gold and silver medals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the 5000m and 1500m, respectively and won the bronze medal over 1500m at the 2019 World Athletics Championship. Finally, Tsegay capped off her sensational 2023 season by demolishing the 5000m world record with a 14:00.21 clocking, taking nearly five seconds off the previous record.

Those top athletes join the previously announced World sprint double champion Noah Lyles, who is also the male track athlete of the year, Gabby Thomas and Jake Wightman.

The 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will be shown live on NBC from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 4 and is a founding member of the World Athletics Indoor Tour. The series of the best indoor athletics events around the world awards overall tour winners $10,000 and a guaranteed spot at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland in March.

Now in its 29th year, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix has played host to nine world records and 16 American records.

To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.