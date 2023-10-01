Organizers in Chile are reporting that the red mineral produced in large quantities by our country will serve as the material for the trophies awarded to top athletes at the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games.

The Santiago 2023 edition of the games will give out the most trophies ever in its history. On Thursday, August 17th, a significant event was held at the Minera Centinella mine, situated just outside Calama, to unveil the medals for the Santiago 2023 Games. These medals will go to athletes and Para athletes who achieve podium finishes. ALSO READ: A New Flame for an Old Tradition: Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Draws Near

The event was attended by key authorities, including Jaime Pizarro, Minister of Sport; Iván Arriagada, CEO of Antofagasta Minerals; Neven Ilic, President of Panam Sports; Ricardo Díaz, Governor of the Antofagasta region; and Harold Mayne-Nicholls, CEO of Santiago 2023.

At the event, Iván Arriagada, the Senior Executive of Antofagasta Minerals, spoke about the unique composition of the awards. He said, “when the idea of being able to participate emerged, we thought about how we could contribute. By supplying the medals, we also ensure that they have copper, a product that is so important for Chile, its history and its development.”

Jaime Pizarro, the Minister of Sport, conveyed his happiness about revealing the medals to the world, stating that “symbolically, they reflect the fulfillment of objectives, achieving a very good result and even in some cases breaking a record. It’s also very important that they reflect our identity, what Chile is.”

Copper: A Significant Element in the Santiago 2023 Medals

Chile is the world’s largest producer of copper, and this abundant mineral has been incorporated into the medals as a nod to the country’s significant role in the global mining sector. While the 2015 Toronto Games also used copper in the design and production of their medals, it was only for the bronze ones.

For the first time in the history of the Pan American and Parapan American Games, copper will be the base material for gold, silver, and bronze medals. Over 5,000 medals will be produced and awarded during the Santiago 2023 Games, thanks to the collaboration between the Organizing Committee and Antofagasta Minerals.

Harold Mayne-Nicholls, the CEO of the Santiago 2023 Corporation, said, “There will be 7,000 athletes at the Pan American Games and another 2,000 at the Parapan American Games who will dream of hanging these medals on their chests. We’re working so that all these athletes will enjoy the Games, and those who achieve the results will be able to take this tremendous souvenir home with them.”