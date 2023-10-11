Share the News: Tap to Share Shericka Jackson Nominated for World Female Athlete of the Year">

Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson are the sole athletes from the North America and Caribbean region to be nominated for the 2023 World Female Athlete of the Year award.

Sha’Carri Richardson, the reigning world 100m champion, also won bronze in the women’s 200m. Shericka Jackson, who won 200m world title, also took silver in the 100m. Jackson capped off the season by securing victory in the Diamond League sprint double.

World Athletics, in its announcement, stated, “We are pleased to confirm a list of 11 nominees for Women’s World Athlete of the Year ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2023. These athletes were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.”

The nominations showcase outstanding performances from various competitions, including the World Athletics Championships in Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races, and other global events.

Apart from Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson, the others are:

Tigist Assefa, ETH, marathon

· Berlin marathon winner

· World marathon record

Femke Bol, NED, 400m/400m hurdles

· World 400m hurdles champion

· World indoor 400m record

Faith Kipyegon, KEN, 1500m/mile/5000m

· World 1500m and 5000m champion

· World records at 1500m, mile and 5000m

Haruka Kitaguchi, JPN, javelin

· World champion

· Diamond League champion

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, UKR, high jump

· World champion

· Diamond League champion

Maria Perez, ESP, race walk

· World 20km and 35km race walk world champion

· World record at 35km race walk

Gudaf Tsegay, ETH, 5000m/10,000m

· World 10,000m champion

· Diamond League 5000m champion with world record

Yulimar Rojas, VEN, triple jump

· World champion

· Diamond league champion

Winfed Yavi, BRN, 3000m steeplechase

· World champion

· Diamond League champion with world lead

The selection of the finalists will involve a three-way voting process.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes via email, while fans can participate in the voting process online through World Athletics’ social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube throughout the week. A ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or a retweet on Twitter, will count as one vote.

The final result will be determined by combining the votes of the World Athletics Council (50%), the World Athletics Family (25%), and the public (25%). Voting for the World Athletes of the Year will conclude at midnight on Saturday, October 28. Following the voting process, World Athletics will announce the five women and five men finalists on November 13-14.

The winners of the awards will be disclosed on World Athletics’ social media platforms on December 11. Additional details about the World Athletics Awards 2023 will be provided in the coming weeks.