Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League 2023: A Global Athletic Spectacle

ZÜRICH — The athletic world turns its gaze to the Letzigrund stadium as it prepares to host the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League 2023. This event, a significant follow-up to the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, is set to be a thrilling gathering of top-tier athletes.

For those eager to tune in, the Weltklasse Zürich 2023 Diamond League will be streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel. U.S. fans can also catch the action live on Peacock TV.

The event is expected to draw a crowd of 25,000 fans, marking the beginning of the Wanda Diamond League 2023 series. The women’s Pole Vault at the main train station will be the inaugural event, reflecting the sport’s immense popularity.

The demand for tickets was evident, with all being sold a month prior, highlighting the continuous allure of the Weltklasse Zürich in the realm of athletics. Co-Meeting Director Christoph Joho expressed his enthusiasm, noting, “The consistent overwhelming response is a testament to the global fascination with the Weltklasse Zürich. We look forward to the electrifying ambiance of the Letzigrund.”

The roster boasts elite athletes, including USA’s Katie Moon and Australia’s Nina Kennedy, who recently secured a joint gold in the women’s pole vault at the Budapest championships. Other participants to watch out for include Wilma Murto from Greece, Tina Sutej of Slovenia, and top contenders from the USA.

Zurich Diamond League track events promise to be thrilling, with Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, the world champion in the 200m, ready to compete. The women’s 100m is also set to be a highlight, with world champion Sha’Carri Richardson and Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah in the lineup.

Noah Lyles, fresh off his success in Budapest, will compete against fellow Americans Erriyon Knighton and Kenneth Bednarek in the Zurich Diamond League men’s 200m.

The 2023 Wanda Zurich Diamond League is set to resume with 14 newly-minted world champions competing at the Weltklasse meeting. The action will commence on Thursday (31) at 6:22pm local time (GMT+2) with the women’s triple jump, and the main program will kick off at 8:04pm local time with the men’s 400m hurdles. For a detailed schedule and more updates, fans can refer to the official website.

For global viewers, the meeting will be streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 8:00pm local time (GMT+2) on Thursday (31). However, the livestream may not be available in all territories. It’s advisable to check local listings or the provided list to determine the broadcast rights holder in specific countries.

Stay connected with the event on social media through World Athletics and Wanda Diamond League on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The live stream of the Zurich Diamond League will NOT be available in all territories.

To find out the broadcast rights holder in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information on the Zurich Diamond League.