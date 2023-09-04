IOC Chief Thomas Bach has expressed optimism about India’s prospects of hosting the Olympic Games 2036, citing the country’s rapid development and growing embrace of Olympic sports.

Last month, India’s Sports Minister Anurag Thakur confirmed the nation’s intent to submit a bid for the global event. This followed his previous remarks about presenting a detailed proposal to the IOC during its upcoming session in Mumbai, scheduled for October 15-17.

Bach, in a conversation with CNBC-TV18, stated, “Our doors and hearts are wide open to India. The country has significant growth potential in the Olympic Movement, and we welcome it.”

Reports suggest that Gujarat is keen on being the host state, with plans to hold the Opening Ceremony in Ahmedabad. The city is the location of the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest venue with a seating capacity of 132,000. Thakur noted that the stadium’s namesake, who is also the President of India, is a significant sports enthusiast, a factor that could influence the bid positively.

IOC started discussion for Olympic Games 2036

Bach added, “We’ve had various discussions with both the Indian Olympic Association and the central Government. This is excellent news for the Olympic Movement, given India’s status as the world’s most populous country and its expanding sports culture.”

The IOC President emphasized that India’s growing interest in a diverse range of Olympic sports makes it an attractive candidate for future Games.