Global Athletics Roundup: In a series of striking athletic performances across the globe, athletes have been pushing boundaries and setting new records. In Germany, Molly Caudery and Matt Ludwig emerged as victors in separate pole vault events, while Audrey Werro clocked a new U20 national record in Switzerland. The Hungarian Team Championships showcased impressive 400m runs, and Felipe Bardi set a new Brazilian National Record in the men’s 100m.

Meanwhile, the India Grand Prix featured multiple personal bests, including a standout javelin throw by Kishore Jena. These are just a few of the remarkable achievements in a sport that never ceases to amaze and inspire. ALSO READ: Approaching 40, Thomas still driven to contend for medals and New Records and Stunning Upsets: Unpacking the 2023 NYRR 5th Avenue Mile

Global Athletics Roundup Below

Caudery Dominates International Women’s Pole Vault in Beckum

BECKUM (GER, Sep 10) – Great Britain’s Molly Caudery led the field in the International Pole Vault Women (WACT Challenger) with a height of 470. Trailing her were three vaulters, each clearing 454: Amalie Svabikova of the Czech Republic and New Zealand’s Olivia McTaggart tied for second place, while another New Zealander, Imogen Ayris, finished fourth with a personal best of 454.

Ludwig Edges Out Lisek in Wesel Pole Vault Contest

WESEL (GER, Sep 10) – American Matt Ludwig secured a victory in the pole vault, beating Poland’s Piotr Lisek on count-back, both clearing 575. Following them were Austin Miller of the USA, Belgium’s Ben Broeders, and Emmanouil Karalis of Greece, all clearing 565.

Werro Sets U20 National Record in Lausanne

LAUSANNE (SUI, Sep 10) – European U20 800m champion Audrey Werro established a new U20 national record in the 400m, clocking 52.69 at the U20 Nationals. In the same event, Valentin Imsand cleared 540 in the pole vault.

Impressive 400m Times at Hungarian Team Championships

BUDAPEST (HUN, Sep 10) – Notable 400m performances marked the second day of the Hungarian Team Championships, with Attila Molnar running 45.66 and Janka Molnar clocking 52.64. Petra Banhidi-Farkas claimed victory in the long jump with a mark of 641 (-0.2).

Poelmann Tops Shot Put in Breda

BREDA (NED, Sep 10) – Sven Poelmann threw 20.18 in the shot put at the Netherlands Team 1st Division competition.

Kamga’s Discus Improvement in Kungsbacka

KUNGSBACKA (SWE, Sep 10) – Vaness Kamga improved her personal best in the women’s discus, throwing 61.65.

Multiple Personal Bests at India Grand Prix

CHANDIGARH (IND, Sep 10) – Highlights from the first day of the fifth leg of the India Grand Prix included Kishore Jena’s 82.53 in the javelin, Vithya Ramraj’s personal best of 52.40 in the 400m, Amoj Jacob’s 45.92, Abha Khatua’s 18.02 in the shot put, and Jinson Johnson’s 3:39.32 in the 1500m.

Bardi Sets Brazilian National Record in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (BRA, Sep 9) – Felipe Bardi set a new Brazilian National Record in the men’s 100m with a time of 9.96 (1.0) at the Banderaintes Trophy. He finished ahead of Rodrigo do Nascimento, who ran 10.06, and Gabriel Dos Santos, who clocked 10.10.

In other track and field updates, some of the most popular upcoming Upcoming Athletics Events are –

Eugene Diamond League (16-17 Sept)

Copenhagen Half Marathon (17 Sept)

Berlin Marathon (24 Sept)