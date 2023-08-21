Sha’Carri Richardson shocks Jamaicans with stunning run to claim 100m title

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was denied a sixth 100m title on another night of high drama as the curtains came down on the third day of the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Sha’Carri Richardson competing at her first World Championships, ran the race of her life to supplant Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to become the first American woman to win the 100m title since Tori Bowie in 2017.

Sha’Carri Richardson is a polarising figure, unlike most of her competitors, and her victory stunned the full-capacity stadium into silence. However, take nothing away from Sha’Carri Richardson (10.65), who produced a tremendous run breaking the championship record (10.67) set last year by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The Jamaican pair of Shericka Jackson (10.72) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in a season’s best 10.77 occupied the other podium positions. “Firstly, I got a medal,” said Jackson. “I wanted to put together a good 100m and tonight I did pretty good because I walked away with a medal.”

Earlier Hansle Parchment had won Jamaica’s first medal when he claimed silver in the men’s 110m hurdles final in a season’s best 13.07 seconds (0.0 m/s). Parchment, who got his customary sluggish start, fought back from a precarious position to sandwich Americans Grant Holloway, who won in a season’s best 12.96 seconds and Daniel Roberts in 13.09.

“I feel good to come out with another medal,” said Parchment. “I need to work on my start because these guys are fire coming out of the blocks but it was a good run and I’m thankful for a season’s best.”

Another eye-catching performance came from Roshawn Clarke, who now owns the world U20 record outright as well as the national senior record, in the men’s 400m hurdles. Clarke, who was drawn in the third semi-final with world champion and record-holder Karsten Warholm, ran superbly keeping pace with the front-running Viking. The defending champion burst the tape in 47.09 seconds, dragging Clarke along in 47.34 seconds.

“I always trust the process and believe in my coach,” said Clarke. “I was anxious racing against the big man (Warholm), he pulled me along with him to get the national and world U20 records and make the final, so I’m grateful for that guy.”

In the women’s equivalent, all three Jamaicans qualified for the semifinals. Rushell Clayton and Janieve Russell won their respective heats in 53.97 and 54.53 seconds while Andrenette Knight was second in her heat in 54.21 seconds.

Elsewhere in the field events, there was a major disappointment for Jamaica’s Jaydon Hibbert, who had the best jump of 17.70m going into the final. Hibbert, while executing his first-round attempt suddenly appeared to tighten up in his right leg causing him to lose momentum and abort his effort.

After a brief discussion with his coach and applying some gel on the affected area, Hibbert passed on his next two attempts, which effectively ended his participation. In the men’s discus throw final Fedrick Dacres with 66.72m finished fifth while compatriot Traves Smikle 11th with 61.90m.

