Dafne Schippers
Dafne Schippers, who won back-to-back World Championships in 2015 and 2017, confirms her retirement from track and field, leaving behind a rich legacy.

Dafne Schippers, a former two-time World 200m champion, announced her retirement from track and field on Tuesday, declaring, “The race stops here.”

The Dutch sprinter had a limited number of appearances following her disappointing performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were held in 2021. Over her career, Schippers showed marked improvement in her 100m times, culminating in her fastest time of 10.81 seconds in 2015. Her provisional best for 2022 was 11.37 seconds. ALSO READ: Dafne Schippers to take on long jump in …

Dafne Schippers first rose to prominence by defeating Jamaican sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah and Veronica Campbell-Brown, running a personal best 21.63s, to claim her inaugural 200m World Championship title in Beijing in 2015. She replicated the accomplishment in London in 2017. In addition to her World Championships, she secured a silver medal in the 200m at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and also owns 100m silver medals from the Beijing 2015 and London 2017 World Championships.

Dafne Schippers’ farewell message

In her farewell message, the four-time European champion reflected on her career. “As an athlete, you always know this day will come, that at one point, your career will be a moment in time—a collection of memories and hopefully medals,” Dafne Schippers stated. ALSO READ: Dafne Schippers bridge soon

“Today, I have decided to take my life off track to pursue and embrace whatever comes next, but not without saying a massive thank you for all the endless support. It has been a journey without regret,” added Schippers, who is also a silver medalist in the 60m at the 2016 World Indoor Championships in Portland.

She concluded her message by expressing gratitude: “My family, my team, my fans, and my sponsors, you made it all worthwhile.”

Anthony Foster
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

