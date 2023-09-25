In a significant career move, Fred Kerley, the 2022 100m World Champion, revealed he’s switching coaches to work with Quincy Watts. This change comes as Kerley, aged 28, prepares for his life’s most critical athletic year – the Paris 2024 Olympic Games year.

Fred Kerley, a silver medallist in the men’s 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, was previously trained by Grenada’s Alleyne Francique while running for Texas A&M. ALSO READ: Lindon Victor and Taliyah Brooks Secure Third Place at Decastar 2023

Watts, who is an assistant coach at USC, held the NCAA record in the 400m for an impressive 25 years until Kerley shattered it in 2017. Watts also brings a wealth of experience as he coaches Olympic and world 400m hurdles medalist Rai Benjamin.

Fred Kerley openly expressed his sentiments regarding the switch:

“Choosing to make changes is always risky, even riskier during a year like the Olympics. I felt that I needed to bet on myself. I needed to prove to myself that I was all in and that meant seeking the guidance of COACH WATTS,” said Fred Kerley.

He added, “I’m entrusting him to bring out the best version of myself in the most important athletic year of my career. Ya’ll ready?”

This move marks a pivotal moment for Kerley as he aims to capitalize on his recent championship success under the tutelage of his new coach.