Welcome to our comprehensive coverage of global track and field events, where athletic stars take center stage, and records are made to be broken. Here’s what’s making headlines across continents:

Martigny, Switzerland: Swiss National League A Highlights

Guest competitor Lene Retzius from Norway narrowly defeated Angelica Moser in the pole vault, with both athletes clearing 4.60m on countback. French runner Victor Coroller finished the 400m hurdles in 49.78 seconds. Strong sprints were also recorded, notably by William Reais and Salome Kora.

Novo Mesto, Slovenia: Slovenian Cup Championships

Eva Pepelnak achieved a triple jump of 13.81m (-0.5 wind), and Lovro Mesec Kosir set a personal best in the 400m with a time of 46.43s.

Banska Bystrica, Slovakia: Slovak Athletics League Final – Teams Championships

Viktoria Forster won the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.26s (0.2 wind) and later set a personal best in the 200m at 23.70s (-0.4 wind). Notable achievements in the 5000m walk came from Dominik Cerny and Hana Burzalova. Slavia STU Bratislava won titles in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Rome, Italy: DNA U20 Clubs Competition

Great Britain’s Faith Akinbileje and Italy’s Emanuele Ricozzi delivered strong performances in the 100m and 110m hurdles, respectively.

Larisa, Greece: National U20 Championships

Georgios Papanastasiou made a mark with a throw of 72.20m in the 6kg hammer throw.

Braganca Paulista, Brazil: Brazilian U23 Championships

Gabriel Luiz Boza led the long jump event with a wind-aided 8.17m jump. Promising 100m sprint performances were also noted.

Lima, Peru: Ibero American U18 Championships

Ricardo Montes of Venezuela, the world U18 leader in pole vault, cleared 5.10m. A variety of athletes from multiple countries showcased notable achievements in track and field events.