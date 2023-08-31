Zurich Diamond League live
Zurich Diamond League live


How to follow and watch the Wanda Zurich Diamond League live, with streaming, TV coverage, results, start lists, and the complete event schedule at your fingertips. Stay tuned for thrilling performances at the Zurich Weltklasse 2023!

In other track and field news updates from Zurich Diamond League – Jamaicans in Action | Zurich Diamond League schedule and Shericka Jackson targets the 21.34 mark, while Elaine Thompson-Herah goes head-to-head with Sha’Carri Richardson…

Anthony Foster
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

