Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Danielle Williams will be among eleven (11) Jamaicans in action at Thursday’s (31 Aug) Zurich Diamond League Meeting.

How to follow and watch the Wanda Zurich Diamond League meeting?

Zurich Diamond League Weltklasse 2023 live stream, TV coverage, results, start lists, and full event schedule are available for viewing.

Results, programme and entry lists | Media information sheets and athlete biographies | The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 2:00 pm Jamaica time on Thursday (31).

Zurich Diamond League Schedule, posted in JA Time, with all Jamaicans in action.

1:04 pm Men’s 400mh (Roshawn Clarke, Alison dos Santos, Karsten Warholm, Kyron McMaster)

1:15 pm Women’s 100m (Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shashalee Forbes, Natasha Morrison, Sha’Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, Tamara Clark, Daryll Neita)

1:23 pm Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase

1:24 pm Men’s long jump (Tajay Gayle, Carey McLeod, Miltiadis Tentoglou)

1:41 pm Men’s 1500m



1:42 pm Men’s Javelin Throw



1:53 pm Women’s 800m (Natoya Goule-Toppin, Adelle Tracey, Halimah Nakaayi, Laura Muir)

2:04 pm Women’s 200m (Shericka Jackson, Anthonique Strachan, Daryll Neita, Twanisha Terry, Brittany Brown, Tamara Clark)

2:10 pm Men’s 5,000m



2:33 pm Women’s 100mh (Danielle Williams, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Kendra Harrison, Nia Ali, Devynne Charlton)

2:41 pm Men’s 200m (Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton, Kenneth Bednarek, Zharnel Hughes)

2:52 pm Women’s 4x100m

