Budapest 2023 Day 7: Key Stats and Insights

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Take a closer look at the pivotal moments and critical statistics that defined Day 7 at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships. Our “Key Stats and Insights” segment uncovers the data behind the thrilling events, shedding light on the standout performances and remarkable achievements that unfolded on this exciting day.

Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships STATS Highlights from Day 7 (by Ken Nakamura)

Javelin Throw (JT):

Neeraj Chopra’s impressive throw of 88.77 meters ranks as the sixth longest javelin throw in the qualifying round in WC history.

4x100m Relay (4x100mR):

The team’s time of 37.65 seconds tied as the 4th fastest preliminary round time for the 4x100m relay in WC.

Women’s 4x100m Relay (W4x100mR):

Team JAM clocked 41.70 seconds, marking the third fastest heat time for the Women’s 4x100m relay in WC history.

A remarkable time of 41.52 seconds by the US team from Athinai holds the record for the fastest.

The US team’s time of 41.59 seconds is now the third fastest heat time in W4x100mR in WC.

Notably, 42.78 seconds is the fastest W4x100mR time that failed to qualify for the final in WC.

Women’s Triple Jump (WTJ):

Yulimar Rojas secured her fourth gold medal in the Women’s Triple Jump at WC, bringing her total WC medals to four, just one less than Ibaguen in this event.

secured her fourth gold medal in the Women’s Triple Jump at WC, bringing her total WC medals to four, just one less than Ibaguen in this event. Rojas has four gold medals in WTJ, contributing to the total gold category along with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s five and Anita Wlodarczyk’s four.

On the men’s side, Bubka boasts six, while Fajdek and Riedel hold five gold medals.

Notably, the best-ever 4th, 5th, and 6th place marks in WC were established for WTJ.

Women’s Javelin Throw (WJT):

A historic moment as JPN secured their first gold, and COL claimed their first medal (Silver) in the Women’s Javelin Throw at WC.

Kitaguchi became the first-ever World Youth Champion to win the World Championships in WJT.

Similar to Kelsey-Lee Barber in 2019 and Katherine Molitor in 2015, Kitaguchi’s winning throw occurred in the final round.

Women’s 200m:

Shericka Jackson clinched her second gold medal with a Championships record in the Women’s 200m.

clinched her second gold medal with a Championships record in the Women’s 200m. Jackson now holds the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th fastest times in the Women’s 200m.

Surprisingly, the winning margin of 0.40 seconds is not the largest ever for the Women’s 200m in WC history; the record is a 0.53-second winning margin in 2007 by A Felix.

Men’s 200m:

A significant 0.21-second difference stands as the largest gap between 3rd and 4th place in the Men’s 200m in WC; surpassing the previous maximum of 0.19 seconds from 1993.

Noah Lyles joins an exclusive club of sprinters to achieve the 100-200m double victory at WC, becoming the fourth to do so (note: Bolt accomplished this feat three times).

Lyles secures his third gold at 200m in WC, trailing only behind Bolt with four golds.

Tebogo’s win marks the first medal for BOT in the Men’s 200m at WC.

Notably, the US clinched multiple medals for the seventh time in the Men’s 200m, while JAM achieved this milestone once in WC history.

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring