Rusheen McDonald Silences Doubters with a Stunning 44.03 Time: “I’m No Garbage Heap!”

Rusheen “Big Boy” McDonald revealed that he was on the verge of walking away from the sport of track and field, but his doubters played a pivotal role in keeping him on track.
McDonald made this statement on Tuesday following his remarkable performance, where he achieved the second-fastest time of his career. Running from lane eight, he completed the race in a stunning time of 44.03 seconds, securing second place behind Steven Gardiner, who clocked 43.73 seconds at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2023 in Hungary.
Over the years, Rusheen McDonald has encountered mixed results and faced criticisms, as he mentioned, for his lukewarm performances, especially after his national record-breaking run of 43.93 seconds at the Beijing 2015 World Championships. Some track and field fans even questioned its validity, referring to it as a “fluke.”
“They said the 43.93 was a fluke, right? The work continues. Humbleness,” McDonald, the Rio 2016 Olympic Games mile relay silver medallist, wrote on social media.
While expressing gratitude to his supporters, whom he described as “few in numbers,” he emphasized the importance of expressing gratitude. “I just want to say gratitude is a must. Thank you all.”
He also had a message for his detractors, stating, “Doubters, there are many of you, but I wholeheartedly thank you all for giving me that push when I was on the verge of walking away.”
Rusheen McDonald’s performance proves that he is back to his best and could be considered for a spot on Jamaica’s team at the Budapest 2023 World Championships, especially since only two of the top three finishers at the Jamaica Trials achieved the qualifying time.
“Words can’t express the joy I am feeling at this moment. Years of reminding myself that I am not the garbage heap, as they openly expressed about me,” said Rusheen McDonald, who helped Jamaica to silver in the 4x400m relay at the Moscow 2013 World Championships.
“My second-fastest time in the 400m wouldn’t be possible without the Almighty, my family’s support, and yes, the MVP camp.”
15 thoughts on “Rusheen McDonald Silences Doubters with a Stunning 44.03 Time: “I’m No Garbage Heap!””
Rusheen McDonald’s dedication and hard work are paying off. His second-fastest time is a testament to his talent and perseverance. Excited to see what the future holds for him!
Gareth R. Dougal wat positive in life have u done for this country stop bad mouth people who have avail Dem selves to contribute to our beautiful country who gave u dat power
Rohan Taylor I worked as Project Manager for the whole E-Learning project for all schools in Jamaica, I drove the length and breadth of this country and passed and certified all of them, Certified all networks using OTDR and Penta Scanner testing for all of them, All Universities, Teacher’s Colleges, High Schools, and Junior High Schools. Had oversight over all category six installations for NCB, BNS, all Bauxite companies, Fibre optics structures, underwater Fibre optic terminations, at all major wharves, airports and all points of entry. Positive enough for you, The Digicel phone that you used for the first time that terminated at Balmoral and RKA building are parts of my résumé. Sleep bredda, he has two silver medals where he messed up the legs he ran and people had to fix back the races.
Gareth R. Dougal good for you how you like to be ostracized an criticize in every thing you do sir
Rohan Taylor try to remember Usain Bolt’s first major championship, there were doubters, did he dwell on it. No work is easy, you just have to focus on what you need to do. If he makes this talk, he will have to back it up.
Has he ever won anything? Yes there was an accident, but has he ever delivered any individual medal at a major event.
Gareth R. Dougal man won a National Championship…I believe…
Leighton P. Bowen dem deh a foolishness, all LA Lewis have one.
Dave Gent I saw this man run one of the fastest races in a major and this was before the accident and by the semi-finals he was tired as hell. I find his use of the word doubter very disrespectful. He would never give me a headache, until I see something worth talking about he is neither here nor there. He is a doubter of his own quality.
You go Rush….let them talk…. you’ve been there .. done that. Great comeback … keep working and stay humble … only you can stop yourself from achieving your set goals. Name your times and aim for them. Continued progression my love. 🇯🇲🇯🇲🔥🔥🔥🔥
Rusheen McDonald’s recent race reminds us that we should never underestimate someone’s potential. His determination to prove his doubters wrong is admirable. Keep pushing forward, Rusheen!
Rusheen McDonald’s journey is a rollercoaster of ups and downs. It’s great to see him regain his form and deliver a stellar performance. The future looks promising for him!
Rusheen McDonald’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance. Despite facing criticism and doubt, he has shown that he has what it takes to succeed. Kudos to him!
Congratulations to Rusheen McDonald on his outstanding performance! It’s incredible to witness his comeback and prove his doubters wrong. Hard work pays off!
“Rusheen McDonald’s determination and resilience are truly inspiring. It’s refreshing to see him bounce back and achieve such an impressive time. Keep pushing forward, Rusheen!”