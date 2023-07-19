caribshopper
Rusheen McDonald Silences Doubters with a Stunning 44.03 Time: “I’m No Garbage Heap!”

Jul 18, 2023
Rusheen McDonald runs fastest time in six years

Rusheen “Big Boy” McDonald revealed that he was on the verge of walking away from the sport of track and field, but his doubters played a pivotal role in keeping him on track.

McDonald made this statement on Tuesday following his remarkable performance, where he achieved the second-fastest time of his career. Running from lane eight, he completed the race in a stunning time of 44.03 seconds, securing second place behind Steven Gardiner, who clocked 43.73 seconds at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2023 in Hungary.

Over the years, Rusheen McDonald has encountered mixed results and faced criticisms, as he mentioned, for his lukewarm performances, especially after his national record-breaking run of 43.93 seconds at the Beijing 2015 World Championships. Some track and field fans even questioned its validity, referring to it as a “fluke.”

“They said the 43.93 was a fluke, right? The work continues. Humbleness,” McDonald, the Rio 2016 Olympic Games mile relay silver medallist, wrote on social media.

While expressing gratitude to his supporters, whom he described as “few in numbers,” he emphasized the importance of expressing gratitude. “I just want to say gratitude is a must. Thank you all.”

He also had a message for his detractors, stating, “Doubters, there are many of you, but I wholeheartedly thank you all for giving me that push when I was on the verge of walking away.”

Rusheen McDonald’s performance proves that he is back to his best and could be considered for a spot on Jamaica’s team at the Budapest 2023 World Championships, especially since only two of the top three finishers at the Jamaica Trials achieved the qualifying time.

“Words can’t express the joy I am feeling at this moment. Years of reminding myself that I am not the garbage heap, as they openly expressed about me,” said Rusheen McDonald, who helped Jamaica to silver in the 4x400m relay at the Moscow 2013 World Championships.

“My second-fastest time in the 400m wouldn’t be possible without the Almighty, my family’s support, and yes, the MVP camp.”

In other track and field news:
Fraser-Pryce Alters Plans, Set to Showcase Speed in Season Opener for 100m Event

Yohan Blake wins 100m, Julien Alfred beats Sha’Carri Richarson at Gyulai Istvan Memorial

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

15 thoughts on "Rusheen McDonald Silences Doubters with a Stunning 44.03 Time: "I'm No Garbage Heap!""

    1. Rohan Taylor I worked as Project Manager for the whole E-Learning project for all schools in Jamaica, I drove the length and breadth of this country and passed and certified all of them, Certified all networks using OTDR and Penta Scanner testing for all of them, All Universities, Teacher’s Colleges, High Schools, and Junior High Schools. Had oversight over all category six installations for NCB, BNS, all Bauxite companies, Fibre optics structures, underwater Fibre optic terminations, at all major wharves, airports and all points of entry. Positive enough for you, The Digicel phone that you used for the first time that terminated at Balmoral and RKA building are parts of my résumé. Sleep bredda, he has two silver medals where he messed up the legs he ran and people had to fix back the races.

    2. Dave Gent I saw this man run one of the fastest races in a major and this was before the accident and by the semi-finals he was tired as hell. I find his use of the word doubter very disrespectful. He would never give me a headache, until I see something worth talking about he is neither here nor there. He is a doubter of his own quality.

  4. You go Rush….let them talk…. you’ve been there .. done that. Great comeback … keep working and stay humble … only you can stop yourself from achieving your set goals. Name your times and aim for them. Continued progression my love. 🇯🇲🇯🇲🔥🔥🔥🔥

