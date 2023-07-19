Rusheen McDonald Silences Doubters with a Stunning 44.03 Time: “I’m No Garbage Heap!”

Rusheen “Big Boy” McDonald revealed that he was on the verge of walking away from the sport of track and field, but his doubters played a pivotal role in keeping him on track.

McDonald made this statement on Tuesday following his remarkable performance, where he achieved the second-fastest time of his career. Running from lane eight, he completed the race in a stunning time of 44.03 seconds, securing second place behind Steven Gardiner, who clocked 43.73 seconds at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2023 in Hungary.

Over the years, Rusheen McDonald has encountered mixed results and faced criticisms, as he mentioned, for his lukewarm performances, especially after his national record-breaking run of 43.93 seconds at the Beijing 2015 World Championships. Some track and field fans even questioned its validity, referring to it as a “fluke.”

“They said the 43.93 was a fluke, right? The work continues. Humbleness,” McDonald, the Rio 2016 Olympic Games mile relay silver medallist, wrote on social media.

While expressing gratitude to his supporters, whom he described as “few in numbers,” he emphasized the importance of expressing gratitude. “I just want to say gratitude is a must. Thank you all.”

He also had a message for his detractors, stating, “Doubters, there are many of you, but I wholeheartedly thank you all for giving me that push when I was on the verge of walking away.”

Rusheen McDonald’s performance proves that he is back to his best and could be considered for a spot on Jamaica’s team at the Budapest 2023 World Championships, especially since only two of the top three finishers at the Jamaica Trials achieved the qualifying time.

“Words can’t express the joy I am feeling at this moment. Years of reminding myself that I am not the garbage heap, as they openly expressed about me,” said Rusheen McDonald, who helped Jamaica to silver in the 4x400m relay at the Moscow 2013 World Championships.

“My second-fastest time in the 400m wouldn’t be possible without the Almighty, my family’s support, and yes, the MVP camp.”

