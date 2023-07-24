Big names, including Jamaicans, gear up for the Raiffeisen Austrian Open

EISENSTADT (AUT): World long jump silver medallist Ese Brume and Leticia Oro Melo headline the Raiffeisen Austrian Open, World Athletics Continental Tour – Bronze Meeting on Wednesday (26 Jul).

The 2023 Raiffeisen Austrian Open live stream, results, entry lists, and event schedule will be made available in our next track and field updates.

Former European champion Christin Hussong takes on Kathryn Mitchell and home favorite Victoria Hudson in the javelin, while Austrian record-holder Markus Fuchs competes in the 100m against Pjai Austin of the USA.

Jamaicans in action at Raiffeisen Austrian Open

In the women’s 100m sprint, Jamaica’s Kemba Nelson, the fastest in the field, faces Austria’s fastest woman, Magdalena Lindner. They will be joined by the United States’ two 4x100m relay world champions, Rebekka Haase, and Dezerea Bryant.

Jamaican Julian Forte is set for a men’s 200m showdown with Americans Kyree King and Elijah Morrow.

Stacey Ann Williams, who was forced to skip the women’s 400m final at the Jamaica Trials, will return to competition against in-shape Susanne Gogl-Walli. Kaylin Whitney will also be in the field.

Karin Strametz, in the 100m hurdles, competes against Amber Hughes, Greta Kerekes, and Nika Glojnaric of Slovenia.

Lena Pressler, in the 400m hurdles, meets Annina Fahr of Switzerland, while among the men, Leo Kohldorfer competes with Khaliffah Rosser.

Other notable names include former world champion Bohdan Bondarenko and Vernon Turner (high jump) and Ethiopian Habitam Alemu (800m).

