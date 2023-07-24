caribshopper
Featured

Big names, including Jamaicans, gear up for the Raiffeisen Austrian Open

ByAlfonz Juck (eme news)

Jul 24, 2023
Stacey-Ann Williams is a Jamaican athlete specializing in the 400m event

EISENSTADT (AUT): World long jump silver medallist Ese Brume and Leticia Oro Melo headline the Raiffeisen Austrian Open, World Athletics Continental Tour – Bronze Meeting on Wednesday (26 Jul).

The 2023 Raiffeisen Austrian Open live stream, results, entry lists, and event schedule will be made available in our next track and field updates.

Former European champion Christin Hussong takes on Kathryn Mitchell and home favorite Victoria Hudson in the javelin, while Austrian record-holder Markus Fuchs competes in the 100m against Pjai Austin of the USA.

Jamaicans in action at Raiffeisen Austrian Open

In the women’s 100m sprint, Jamaica’s Kemba Nelson, the fastest in the field, faces Austria’s fastest woman, Magdalena Lindner. They will be joined by the United States’ two 4x100m relay world champions, Rebekka Haase, and Dezerea Bryant.

Jamaican Julian Forte is set for a men’s 200m showdown with Americans Kyree King and Elijah Morrow.

Stacey Ann Williams, who was forced to skip the women’s 400m final at the Jamaica Trials, will return to competition against in-shape Susanne Gogl-Walli. Kaylin Whitney will also be in the field.

Karin Strametz, in the 100m hurdles, competes against Amber Hughes, Greta Kerekes, and Nika Glojnaric of Slovenia.

Lena Pressler, in the 400m hurdles, meets Annina Fahr of Switzerland, while among the men, Leo Kohldorfer competes with Khaliffah Rosser.
Other notable names include former world champion Bohdan Bondarenko and Vernon Turner (high jump) and Ethiopian Habitam Alemu (800m).

👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on the latest track and field news, live streams, results, and opinions! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ Don't miss out on the exciting world of athletics! 🌟 #TrackAndField #AthleticsUpdates #StayInformed
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Whatsapp

By Alfonz Juck (eme news)

EME NEWS is news service relating to the sport of athletics. It is published on daily basis with additional updates, as required.

Related Post

Featured

Femke Bol’s 51.45 Triumphs in 400m Hurdles, Leaves Room for Improvement

Jul 24, 2023
Featured

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge, Mia Brahe-Pedersen complete sprint double at NACAC U18 & U23 Championships

Jul 23, 2023
Featured

Marie-Josée Ta Lou defeats a relaxed Shericka Jackson as Sha’Carrie Richardson fails to appear at London DL

Jul 23, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Featured

Big names, including Jamaicans, gear up for the Raiffeisen Austrian Open

Jul 24, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Femke Bol’s 51.45 Triumphs in 400m Hurdles, Leaves Room for Improvement

Jul 24, 2023 0 Comments
Articles

Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals Her Sportswomen to Watch in 2023

Jul 24, 2023 0 Comments
Selected News

NACAC U18 and U23 Championship 2023 Results: Day 3

Jul 24, 2023 0 Comments
close

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)

  • Follow by Email
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • Whatsapp