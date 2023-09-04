The 2023 USATF 20 km Championships are set to air live from New Haven, CT, on Monday, September 4.

How to Watch the USATF 20 km Championships?

Exclusive access to the USATF.TV broadcast and on-demand videos will be granted to USATF.TV +PLUS subscribers.

The live coverage is slated to kick off at 8:20am ET, although this timing is subject to change.

For those interested in USATF 20 km Championships on-demand content, it will be made available here.

The USATF 20 km Championships in New Haven, Connecticut, are set to be a thrilling showdown, featuring last year’s winner Conner Mantz and Emily Sisson, who leads a strong women’s field. The race, which is the tenth event on the 2023 USATF Running Circuit, will be broadcast live on USATF.TV starting at 8:20am ET for those with a +PLUS subscription.

Mantz, who narrowly defeated Leonard Korir last year, is in top form, having recently placed second at the TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race. Korir, a three-time USATF 20 km champion, is also back to challenge Mantz. The men’s race will also feature top ten returnees from last year, including Sam Chelanga and Abbabiya Simbassa.

On the women’s side, Sisson is the one to watch. She narrowly lost last year’s race but has been in excellent form, setting an American half-marathon record earlier this year. She faces stiff competition from Kellyn Taylor and Aliphine Tuliamuk, among others.

The race will have significant implications for the USATF Running Circuit standings. Korir currently leads the men’s standings, while Ednah Kurgat is tied for the top spot in the women’s standings.

The event promises to be a critical juncture in the 2023 USATF Running Circuit, with athletes not only vying for individual glory but also jockeying for position in the overall standings. With the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on the horizon for many, Monday’s race serves as a crucial tune-up and a test of mid-season form.

On-demand race videos, results, and post-race interviews will be available shortly after the race in cooperation with RunnerSpace.com.