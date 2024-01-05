Defending champions and event record holders, Ethiopians Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Anchialem Haymanot, will headline the 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, scheduled for Sunday, 21 January 2024.

Earlier this year, Berhanu recorded a time of 2:07:32 and Haymanot an impressive 2:24:15 on her debut, setting new event records in Mumbai. Subsequently, Haymanot improved her time to 2:22:23 in Amsterdam, finishing sixth, while Berhanu posted a season-best of 2:05:48 to finish fifth.

Reflecting on his return to the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Hayle said, “I won the 2023 edition of the Mumbai marathon under perfect conditions. It was indeed a surprise and an unexpected win at that time. But I am confident of replicating my victory in January 2024.”

However, reclaiming their titles in 2024 will be challenging for both runners. Six men and two women with personal bests superior to the current Mumbai course records have entered the competition, poised to challenge the reigning champions.

Athletic Elites Converge for Tata Mumbai Marathon’s Gold Label 2024 Edition

The US $405,000 prize money event will see some of the finest athletes take center stage at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. With equal prize money for the men’s and women’s winners, the first three in each race will win US $50,000, $25,000, and $10,000, respectively. Additionally, a USD 15,000 bonus awaits anyone who breaks the existing event records.

Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw (30), who boasts a personal best (PB) of 2:03:51 achieved at the Valencia Marathon in 2019, will be a prominent name among the men. Atanaw, who finished third at the World 10K in Bengaluru in 2014, will be making his second appearance in India.

Lelisa Desisa, the 2019 World Champion, along with four fellow Ethiopian runners and Eritrean Merhawi Kesete, will challenge Hayle Lemi Berhanu. Kesete finished ninth in Mumbai in 2020. ALSO READ: Olympic Champion Katie Moon to Inspire at Tata Mumbai Marathon

Desisa, known for his performances in India at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru and the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, holds the second-fastest time (2:04:45) among the male entrants for the 2024 race. Internationally, Desisa has two Boston marathon wins and a victory in New York to his name.

The women’s line-up, including two Ethiopians and one Kenyan, presents a significant challenge for Anchialem Haymanot in Mumbai. Tadelech Bekele, the 2018 London Marathon podium finisher, and Sofia Assefa, the 2012 London Olympics steeplechase silver medalist with a 2:23:33 marathon debut in Amsterdam this October, will be the main contenders against the defending champion.

Anchialem shared her thoughts on the upcoming race, saying, “I ran my maiden marathon in Mumbai and was lucky to win. I am eager to repeat the feat in 2024.”

Vivek Singh, Jt. MD of Procam International, commented on this year’s field, saying, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon continues to attract some of the finest athletes in the world. It’s a great honor to have our defending champions back, and with Kinde Atanaw & Tadelech Bekele, we have one of the fastest fields ever at the event. We anticipate some exhilarating action on the course.”

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is one of the designated marathon races to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

INTERNATIONAL ELITE ATHLETES FOR TMM 2024

MEN

Name Nat PB Kinde Atanaw ETH 2:03:51 Hayle Lemi ETH 2:04:33 Lelisa Desisa ETH 2:04:45 Haymanot Alew ETH 2:05:57 Gebretsadik Abraha ETH 2:06:08 Merhawi Kesete ERI 2:06:36 Yohans Mekasha ETH 2:07:19 Mitku Tafa ETH 2:08:18 Dickson Kiptoo KEN 2:08:31 Joshua Kogo KEN 2:08:39 Mesele Kiros ETH Debut Demeke Tesfaye ETH Debut

WOMEN

Name Nat PB Anchialem Haymanot ETH 2:22:23 Tadelech Bekele ETH 2:21:40 Sofia Assefa ETH 2:23:33 Zenebu Bihonegn ETH 2:24:16 Muluhabt Tsega ETH 2:24:23 Ayantu Gemechu Abdi ETH 2:24:45 Aberash Fayisa ETH 2:24:59 Mulugojam Birhan ETH 2:27;52 Medhin Beyene ETH 2:28:59 Maritu Ketema ETH 2:30:56 Aberash Demisse ETH 2:40:43 Ayinadis Teshome ETH Debut Aberash Minsewo ETH Debut







PACERS

Name Nat Benard Cheptoch UGA Luuk Maas NED Dawit Belachew ETH Tilahun Amsalu ETH Levy Kibet UGA Selamihun Fenta ETH Dominic Ngeno KEN

