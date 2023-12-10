Share the News: Tap to Share

In the illustrious history of the World Athlete of the Year Awards, Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt stands out with a remarkable six titles to his name. This year’s World Athletics Gala 2023 will be held in Monte Carlo on Monday (11 December).

Bolt, known globally for his unprecedented speed and charismatic presence, clinched the award in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2016, a testament to his dominance in the world of sprinting over a significant period.

Following Bolt in terms of multiple accolades, Hicham El Guerrouj from Morocco and Kenenisa Bekele from Ethiopia both have been honored twice. El Guerrouj, a middle-distance maestro, claimed his titles in 2001 and 2002, while Bekele, a long-distance legend, was awarded in 2004 and 2005.

On the women’s side, Yelena Isinbaeva of Russia, renowned for her pole vaulting prowess, also boasts an impressive trio of titles, won in 2004, 2005, and 2008. Her dominance in the event has been unparalleled, earning her a spot among the all-time greats in track and field.

Marion Jones of the USA, initially a three-time winner, was later stripped of her titles. Her initial wins in 1997, 1998, and 2000 had marked her as a versatile and fast track athlete.

Asafa Powell won in 2006, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 2013 and Elaine Thompson-Herah in 2021.

The World Athlete of the Year Awards, since its inception in 1988, have celebrated the pinnacle of achievement in track and field, recognizing athletes who have not only shown exceptional performance in their disciplines but also inspired millions around the world.

Year Men Women 1988 Carl Lewis (USA) Florence Griffith Joyner (USA) 1989 Roger Kingdom (USA) Ana Fidelia Quirot (CUB) 1990 Steve Backley (GBR) Merlene Ottey (JAM) 1991 Carl Lewis (USA) Katrin Krabbe (GER) 1992 Kevin Young (USA) Heike Henkel (GER) 1993 Colin Jackson (GBR) Sally Gunnell (GBR) 1994 Noureddine Morceli (ALG) Jackie Joyner-Kersee (USA) 1995 Jonathan Edwards (GBR) Gwen Torrence (USA) 1996 Michael Johnson (USA) Svetlana Masterkova (RUS) 1997 Wilson Kipketer (DEN) Marion Jones (USA) 1998 Haile Gebrselassie (ETH) Marion Jones (USA) 1999 Michael Johnson (USA) Gabriela Szabo (ROU) 2000 Jan Zelezny (CZE) *Marion Jones (USA) 2001 Hicham El Guerrouj (MAR) Stacy Dragila (USA) 2002 Hicham El Guerrouj (MAR) Paula Radcliffe (GBR) 2003 Hicham El Guerrouj (MAR) Hestrie Cloete (RSA) 2004 Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) Yelena Isinbaeva (RUS) 2005 Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) Yelena Isinbaeva (RUS) 2006 Asafa Powell (JAM) Sanya Richards (USA) 2007 Tyson Gay (USA) Meseret Defar (ETH) 2008 Usain Bolt (JAM) Yelena Isinbaeva (RUS) 2009 Usain Bolt (JAM) Sanya Richards (USA) 2010 David Rudisha (KEN) Blanka Vlasic (CRO) 2011 Usain Bolt (JAM) Sally Pearson (AUS) 2012 Usain Bolt (JAM) Allyson Felix (USA) 2013 Usain Bolt (JAM) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 2014 Renaud Lavillenie (FRA) Valerie Adams (NZL) 2015 Ashton Eaton (USA) Genzebe Dibaba (ETH) 2016 Usain Bolt (JAM) Almaz Ayana (ETH) 2017 Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT) Nafissatou Thiam (BEL) 2018 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) Caterine Ibarguen (COL) 2019 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) Dalilah Muhammad (USA) 2020 Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Yulimar Rojas (VEN) 2021 Karsten Warholm (NOR) Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 2022 Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) 2023 ? ?