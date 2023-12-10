In the illustrious history of the World Athlete of the Year Awards, Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt stands out with a remarkable six titles to his name. This year’s World Athletics Gala 2023 will be held in Monte Carlo on Monday (11 December).
Bolt, known globally for his unprecedented speed and charismatic presence, clinched the award in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2016, a testament to his dominance in the world of sprinting over a significant period.
Following Bolt in terms of multiple accolades, Hicham El Guerrouj from Morocco and Kenenisa Bekele from Ethiopia both have been honored twice. El Guerrouj, a middle-distance maestro, claimed his titles in 2001 and 2002, while Bekele, a long-distance legend, was awarded in 2004 and 2005.
On the women’s side, Yelena Isinbaeva of Russia, renowned for her pole vaulting prowess, also boasts an impressive trio of titles, won in 2004, 2005, and 2008. Her dominance in the event has been unparalleled, earning her a spot among the all-time greats in track and field.
Marion Jones of the USA, initially a three-time winner, was later stripped of her titles. Her initial wins in 1997, 1998, and 2000 had marked her as a versatile and fast track athlete.
Asafa Powell won in 2006, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 2013 and Elaine Thompson-Herah in 2021.
The World Athlete of the Year Awards, since its inception in 1988, have celebrated the pinnacle of achievement in track and field, recognizing athletes who have not only shown exceptional performance in their disciplines but also inspired millions around the world.
|Year
|Men
|Women
|1988
|Carl Lewis (USA)
|Florence Griffith Joyner (USA)
|1989
|Roger Kingdom (USA)
|Ana Fidelia Quirot (CUB)
|1990
|Steve Backley (GBR)
|Merlene Ottey (JAM)
|1991
|Carl Lewis (USA)
|Katrin Krabbe (GER)
|1992
|Kevin Young (USA)
|Heike Henkel (GER)
|1993
|Colin Jackson (GBR)
|Sally Gunnell (GBR)
|1994
|Noureddine Morceli (ALG)
|Jackie Joyner-Kersee (USA)
|1995
|Jonathan Edwards (GBR)
|Gwen Torrence (USA)
|1996
|Michael Johnson (USA)
|Svetlana Masterkova (RUS)
|1997
|Wilson Kipketer (DEN)
|Marion Jones (USA)
|1998
|Haile Gebrselassie (ETH)
|Marion Jones (USA)
|1999
|Michael Johnson (USA)
|Gabriela Szabo (ROU)
|2000
|Jan Zelezny (CZE)
|*Marion Jones (USA)
|2001
|Hicham El Guerrouj (MAR)
|Stacy Dragila (USA)
|2002
|Hicham El Guerrouj (MAR)
|Paula Radcliffe (GBR)
|2003
|Hicham El Guerrouj (MAR)
|Hestrie Cloete (RSA)
|2004
|Kenenisa Bekele (ETH)
|Yelena Isinbaeva (RUS)
|2005
|Kenenisa Bekele (ETH)
|Yelena Isinbaeva (RUS)
|2006
|Asafa Powell (JAM)
|Sanya Richards (USA)
|2007
|Tyson Gay (USA)
|Meseret Defar (ETH)
|2008
|Usain Bolt (JAM)
|Yelena Isinbaeva (RUS)
|2009
|Usain Bolt (JAM)
|Sanya Richards (USA)
|2010
|David Rudisha (KEN)
|Blanka Vlasic (CRO)
|2011
|Usain Bolt (JAM)
|Sally Pearson (AUS)
|2012
|Usain Bolt (JAM)
|Allyson Felix (USA)
|2013
|Usain Bolt (JAM)
|Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM)
|2014
|Renaud Lavillenie (FRA)
|Valerie Adams (NZL)
|2015
|Ashton Eaton (USA)
|Genzebe Dibaba (ETH)
|2016
|Usain Bolt (JAM)
|Almaz Ayana (ETH)
|2017
|Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT)
|Nafissatou Thiam (BEL)
|2018
|Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)
|Caterine Ibarguen (COL)
|2019
|Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)
|Dalilah Muhammad (USA)
|2020
|Mondo Duplantis (SWE)
|Yulimar Rojas (VEN)
|2021
|Karsten Warholm (NOR)
|Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM)
|2022
|Mondo Duplantis (SWE)
|Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA)
|2023
|?
|?