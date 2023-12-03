Share the News: Tap to Share

At the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University Track & Tennis Center, track and field athletes showcased their skills in a series of compelling races, setting a vibrant tone for the season.

In the women’s 60m dash, Boston University’s own Jada Smith clinched first place with a time of 7.59 seconds, closely followed by UNB REDS’ Jillian Langille at 7.66 seconds and Southern Connecticut State’s Ella Maclean at 7.73 seconds.

On the men’s side in the 60m dash, Jerome Campbell of Northern Colorado sprinted to victory with a time of 6.83 seconds. He was trailed by Marist’s Amari Mathis at 6.94 seconds and Fletcher Hoven from Williams, clocking in at 7.05 seconds.

Jillian Langille, who finished second in the women’s 60m, returned to win the women’s 200m for UNB REDS with a time of 25.15 seconds. Davidson’s Kierra Marshall and Boston University’s Ijeoma Ezechukwu completed the top three.

In the men’s 200m, Mozi Guobadia of MIT emerged victorious, recording a time of 22.26 seconds, edging out UNB REDS’ Jackson Banks and Ottawa Lions’ Jay Yetman.

Double for Emma Montoya at Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener

The women’s 300m saw unattached athlete Emma Montoya winning in 38.13 seconds, with Boston College’s Kylee Benard and Kyla Krawczyk following. Raphael Egbuchilem from Northern Colorado took the top spot in the men’s 300m, clocking in at 33.84 seconds, with Boston College’s Damon Frabotta and unattached Noah Langford close behind.

Emma Montoya also dominated the women’s 400m, finishing in 53.42 seconds, while Victoria Amiadamen and Sophia Hood took the subsequent places. In the men’s 400m, Michigan State’s Noah Sage won with a time of 47.65 seconds, followed by Adams State’s Jonah Vigil and unattached James Milholen.

The hurdles events saw Quinnipiac’s Avery Jordan and Northern Colorado’s Jerome Campbell taking the lead in the women’s and men’s 60m hurdles, respectively.

The middle-distance races were equally competitive. In the men’s 600m, Eddie Kelly from Boston College won, and Abbey Glynn from Colorado took the women’s 600m title.

The men’s 5,000m was a close race, with UMass Amherst’s Will Kenney narrowly beating competitors, while the women’s 1 mile was won by Oklahoma State’s Gabija Galvydyte.

Sam Ellis led the men’s 1 mile, setting an impressive pace and clinching victory. These performances have set a high standard for the rest of the season, highlighting the depth of talent across various universities and colleges.