In a heartwarming gesture of gratitude and giving back, Calabar High School alumnus Michael McIntosh has established the Winston Davis Athletic Academic Scholarship, a new initiative set to support the school’s students annually.

The surprise announcement, made during a special ceremony at the school's chapel on Thursday morning, was kept secret from the eponymous Winston Davis for over two months.

The scholarship, which has already raised JMD 648,000 with more donations expected, honors Winston Davis, a beloved educator, and former mentor to McIntosh during his formative years at Calabar High School in Kingston, Jamaica. Davis, who was present at the ceremony, was caught off guard by the recognition, which was revealed alongside his granddaughter, Kennedy Davis, and Michael McIntosh after the official naming of the award.

"It means the world to me because when you come from an institution that nurtured you, and knowing that a lot of students need help, it means the world to me," McIntosh expressed to SportsMax.tv. "It's something that I always learned from my parents; always give back. Thank the Lord that I have that opportunity," he added.

McIntosh’s time at Calabar

McIntosh’s storied athletic career began under the mentorship of Jamaican Olympian Herb McKinley and has spanned over five decades, including a gold medal performance in the 4x400m relay and a silver in the 800m at the Canadian National Junior Championships in 1972. His extensive involvement in the sport includes roles such as a coaching staff member for the Canadian National Junior team and a senior advisor and co-author with Olympic gold medalist Harrison Dillard.

The scholarship’s namesake, Winston Davis, who taught McIntosh Spanish and History, has been a significant figure in McIntosh’s life and a consistent contributor to the school and the Jamaican community. The scholarship is a fitting tribute to Davis’s legacy of service and education.

The establishment of the Winston Davis Athletic Academic Scholarship at Calabar High School marks a milestone of philanthropy and community support, embodying the spirit of giving back that Michael McIntosh cherishes deeply. As the scholarship begins its journey to aid students in their academic and athletic endeavors, it stands as a testament to the enduring bonds and values instilled within the halls of Calabar High School.