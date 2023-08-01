caribshopper
Featured

Jamaican Jevaughn Powell Secures Double Victory at Blue Marlin Last Chance Meet

ByAnthony Foster

Aug 1, 2023
Record-breaking Wins: Jevaughn Powell Dominates Men's 400m and 200m Events

Sharing is caring!

Jamaican athlete Jevaughn Powell achieved a double victory at the Blue Marlin Last Chance meet in Nassau, Bahamas, on July 29.

Powell secured first place in the men’s 400m dash with a time of 45.65. Additionally, he triumphed in the 200m event, finishing in 20.52, ahead of Nadale Buntin (SKN), who clocked 20.73.

In the men’s 100m race, Rikkoi Brathwaite emerged victorious in 10.18, defeating Jamaican Bryan Levell, 10.26, and Joel Johnson from the Bahamas, 10.30. Bryan Levell and Brathwaite achieved respective times of 10.36 and 10.28 (2.2m/s wind) during the heats.

Shafiqua Maloney from St. Vincent and the Grenadines claimed victory in the women’s 800m, completing the race in 2:03.70.

Malique Smith from the US Virgin Islands delivered an outstanding performance in the men’s 400m hurdles, achieving a personal best time of 50.55, ahead of Shakeem Smith (BAH), who finished in 50.93.

Jamaica’s Jordan Scott won the men’s triple jump with an impressive distance of 16.22m.

In other track and field news, Issam Asinga: A Global Talent with a Tough Choice in Athletics and Navasky Anderson 1st Jamaican to Break 1:45 Barrier in 800m

Sharing is caring!

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Featured

Navasky Anderson 1st Jamaican to Break 1:45 Barrier in 800m and Qualifies for Budapest 2023

Jul 31, 2023
Featured

Zandrion Barnes Wins 400m, Walcott Shines at TT Championships

Jul 30, 2023
Featured

Jonielle Smith and Amoi Brown Set New Records at CAS Meeting International 2023

Jul 30, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Featured

Jamaican Jevaughn Powell Secures Double Victory at Blue Marlin Last Chance Meet

Aug 1, 2023 0 Comments
Selected News

World Athletics appoints new Director of Communications

Aug 1, 2023 0 Comments
Articles

Issam Asinga: A Global Talent with a Tough Choice in Athletics

Jul 31, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Navasky Anderson 1st Jamaican to Break 1:45 Barrier in 800m and Qualifies for Budapest 2023

Jul 31, 2023 0 Comments