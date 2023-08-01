Jamaican Jevaughn Powell Secures Double Victory at Blue Marlin Last Chance Meet

Sharing is caring!

Jamaican athlete Jevaughn Powell achieved a double victory at the Blue Marlin Last Chance meet in Nassau, Bahamas, on July 29.

Powell secured first place in the men’s 400m dash with a time of 45.65. Additionally, he triumphed in the 200m event, finishing in 20.52, ahead of Nadale Buntin (SKN), who clocked 20.73.

In the men’s 100m race, Rikkoi Brathwaite emerged victorious in 10.18, defeating Jamaican Bryan Levell, 10.26, and Joel Johnson from the Bahamas, 10.30. Bryan Levell and Brathwaite achieved respective times of 10.36 and 10.28 (2.2m/s wind) during the heats.

Shafiqua Maloney from St. Vincent and the Grenadines claimed victory in the women’s 800m, completing the race in 2:03.70.

Malique Smith from the US Virgin Islands delivered an outstanding performance in the men’s 400m hurdles, achieving a personal best time of 50.55, ahead of Shakeem Smith (BAH), who finished in 50.93.

Jamaica’s Jordan Scott won the men’s triple jump with an impressive distance of 16.22m.

